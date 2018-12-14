Second $1bn deposit received from Saudi Arabia: SBP
A State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) official on Friday confirmed that a second $1 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia had been received by Pakistan.
SBP Spokesman Abid Qamar, confirming the development, said that the latest package had shored up the central bank's foreign reserves, hitting the $9.4bn mark.
The SBP spokesman added that another Saudi financial package was expected to arrive in January 2019.
Riyadh had in October agreed to provide Pakistan $3bn in foreign currency support for a year to address its balance-of-payments crisis. Additionally, the Kingdom had also agreed to provide Islamabad a one-year deferred payment facility for import of oil, worth up to another $3bn.
The country had seen some relief after the first tranche of $1bn from Saudi Arabia was received on Nov 9 but the amount had recently run out.
According to figures shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October, the country's total foreign debt had surged to Rs30,000bn within the last decade, while circular debt had reached Rs1,200bn.
1 billion we recieved already run out as SBP reserves falls in last month, lets see will this 1 billion use for its purpose or PTI simply waste thise money also.
Awesome
Its loan please dint use wrong eords like pti
How long an economy can be run by taking loans. Remember these are loans needs to pay back when mature.
The first billion was used up in about 20 days. How long will this last.
There is something which is not adding up. Today the reserves were 7.24$ billion and adding this 1b$ will shore reserves up to 8.24 b$. May be some secret loans also received and figure reached 9.4 billion.
The pre-election, slogan of the Government, to break the begging bowl, is not an easy one to accomplish. There is no money in the state coffers, and those who have looted and plundered the country in the past, have covered their tracks very well. At this time, what is needed, is wise long term financial planning. Let the accomplished, financial planners do their job. Both the state representatives as well as the opposition benches, need to stay away from cheap sensationalism. The future of Pakistan is at stake here.
@Philosopher (from Japan), You are asking the wrong question.
You should be asking, 'Why do we even need to borrow, to service existing debt?' Because NS borrowed too much in the past and looted much of it. A debt that is due for repayment. So how does the country pay off the creditors from the past - if there is no other source of revenue?
New Loans to avoid default & pay interest on Old Loans
So future Interest payments just went up with current interest payments being unaffordable.
The country is insolvent and not creditworthy at this time.
Saudis are paying a price for supporting people who converted to their ideology.
One has to stands on its own feet. It is not wise to repay loan by taking fresh loan. Is this a matured economy? Government should come out with fresh economic activities to boost exports. No further loan please!
Is this the ' biggest' package that the finance minister was telling yesterday???
Let us be honest here: what do we think about a "friend" that keeps coming to our home every few months asking us for money -- what do we say about that friend? -- how many times do we welcome him nicely and lend him money, and then eventually stop opening the door for him?
What has actually happened to Pakistan's economy ? If previous governments are responsible for the meltdown, they should be held accountable and brought to books. Be careful while borrowing and make sure you have a plan on how to clear these loans.
Is this the greatest ever investment that asad Umar was boasting abt yesterday?
@Sanam Azami
You have no understanding on how the economy works.
Imran Khan needs to give the country the account where these money will be spent and need to give the proof, otherwise greedy eyes on money will always be there.
New loans to payback old loans. How long will the sinking ship survive that is the question ?
The word 'financial assistance' is really great. How many countries can boast of getting billions as financial assistance..
will the one billion will be enough to curve the import and debt payment.
Congratulations Pakistan!! Great news. Something more in the eternal bowl. Great news. Now let’s just hope the money is out to good use.
A huge price to repay IK..
Never seen a country terming asking for and getting aid as being very successful!
@sanam azami, there is no shortage of uninformed public in Pakistan. As any Country, Pakistan has payable account and owes monies to several international trader plus has obligation of paying interest on the massive loan taken by previous excellent government of PMLN and PPP.
@bhaRAT© ,
Do you not understand the difference between "investment" and loan?
@citizen, - "How many countries can boast of getting billions as financial assistance.."
Neither a loan not alms are worth boasting about.
Historic loan ? Now IK to come on TV and announce this achievement.
Sir,
What are we offering them in return for such gracious bailout packages as off course there is no free lunch??.
For how long this country with immense human resources and rich mineral resources will be run on bail out packages and IMF loans.
Please make strong trade policy and work towards increasing exports.
Thanks
@vivek, You should have paid some attention to reading english instaed of only Maths. The Figures you are quoting is as on December 7th. I hope now everything adds up.
@Atif, how?? By receiving bailout package??
@ malik, Its not loan. Its given to Pak govt for safe keeping for a year. It cannot be used for any other purpose other than to show in available balance. Thats it.
@Haider Javed there is no difference between PPP and PTI, even PTI is worse than PPP. repeating the same step, which you know wrong is not wise.
@ Taimur it seems only PTI workers only knows that how economy works, always comes with some excuse and blame previous govenments.
Majority of money received is being used to pay off debts. Pakistan is in debt trap.
Why we do not export COAL ?
It would not work
Create job opportunities asap rather receiving billions of dollars!
Bye..Bye IMF.
getting loans are an achievement and need a finance minister. Keep celebrating
Saudi has simply made a fixed deposit with SBP too keep exchange rate up. Calling it an Aid or a package is a false statement as neither is it a loan nor an aid/gift.
Excellent performance.... What to say !!!
Few months have already gone by since this government have been in power, but still there is no financial policy so far.