Another $1bn bailout package received from Saudi: SBP
A State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) official on Friday confirmed that a second $1 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia had been received by Pakistan.
SBP Spokesman Abid Qamar, confirming the development, said that the latest package had shored up the central bank's foreign reserves, hitting the $9.4bn mark.
The SBP spokesman added that another Saudi financial package was expected to arrive in January 2019.
Riyadh had in October agreed to provide Pakistan $3bn in foreign currency support for a year to address its balance-of-payments crisis. Additionally, the Kingdom had also agreed to provide Islamabad a one-year deferred payment facility for import of oil, worth up to another $3bn.
The country had seen some relief after the first tranche of $1bn from Saudi Arabia was received on Nov 9 but the amount had recently run out.
According to figures shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October, the country's total foreign debt had surged to Rs30,000bn within the last decade, while circular debt had reached Rs1,200bn.
Comments (7)
1 billion we recieved already run out as SBP reserves falls in last month, lets see will this 1 billion use for its purpose or PTI simply waste thise money also.
Awesome
Its loan please dint use wrong eords like pti
How long an economy can be run by taking loans. Remember these are loans needs to pay back when mature.
The first billion was used up in about 20 days. How long will this last.
There is something which is not adding up. Today the reserves were 7.24$ billion and adding this 1b$ will shore reserves up to 8.24 b$. May be some secret loans also received and figure reached 9.4 billion.
The pre-election, slogan of the Government, to break the begging bowl, is not an easy one to accomplish. There is no money in the state coffers, and those who have looted and plundered the country in the past, have covered their tracks very well. At this time, what is needed, is wise long term financial planning. Let the accomplished, financial planners do their job. Both the state representatives as well as the opposition benches, need to stay away from cheap sensationalism. The future of Pakistan is at stake here.