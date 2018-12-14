DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan inaugurates shelter home in Peshawar

Dawn.comDecember 14, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a shelter home in Peshawar during his one-day visit to the provincial capital.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will inaugurate three more shelter homes that have been built by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as part of its 100-day plan. The homes will have the capacity to accommodate more than 400 people.

Last month, the premier laid the foundation stone of a shelter house for the homeless in Lahore.

An official statement said that the prime minister will also attend a special meeting of the KP cabinet today and later a programme at Nishtar Hall. He will be briefed on the province's 100-day performance.

It said that the provincial government had identified 25 initiatives to pursue during the next five years under the premier’s directions.

In health sector, the KP government has planned to recruit additional 4,000 LHWs to ensure coverage of all rural areas in addition to rolling out a rural ambulance service to transport mothers and children to health facilities. The government will also ensure that 80 per cent of expectant mothers give birth in health facilities.

In agricultural sector, the government plans to introduce a functional IT-based market intelligence system to increase farmers profit by 15-20 per cent along with reclaiming 5,500 hectares of cultivatable wastelands.

It said that KP would become the first province to launch police station-based budget this year along with fourfold increase in the number of female police officers.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Patriotic 786
Dec 14, 2018 01:18pm

Shelter homes for homeless is good but, we are anxiously waiting for the day when millions of Afghan Refugees, an enormous burden on our economy and security without a slightest of appreciation by the world, are finally sheltered in their thankless home country.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 14, 2018 01:23pm

IK doesn't seem to have much workload as Pakistan PM. This was the provincial chief minister's job and prerogative. Either that or his "office" is small.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...
December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...