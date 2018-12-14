PM Khan inaugurates shelter home in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a shelter home in Peshawar during his one-day visit to the provincial capital.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will inaugurate three more shelter homes that have been built by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as part of its 100-day plan. The homes will have the capacity to accommodate more than 400 people.

Last month, the premier laid the foundation stone of a shelter house for the homeless in Lahore.

An official statement said that the prime minister will also attend a special meeting of the KP cabinet today and later a programme at Nishtar Hall. He will be briefed on the province's 100-day performance.

It said that the provincial government had identified 25 initiatives to pursue during the next five years under the premier’s directions.

In health sector, the KP government has planned to recruit additional 4,000 LHWs to ensure coverage of all rural areas in addition to rolling out a rural ambulance service to transport mothers and children to health facilities. The government will also ensure that 80 per cent of expectant mothers give birth in health facilities.

In agricultural sector, the government plans to introduce a functional IT-based market intelligence system to increase farmers profit by 15-20 per cent along with reclaiming 5,500 hectares of cultivatable wastelands.

It said that KP would become the first province to launch police station-based budget this year along with fourfold increase in the number of female police officers.