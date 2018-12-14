DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC orders Khattak to deposit Rs1.3m for KP govt ad featuring his picture

Haseeb BhattiDecember 14, 2018

Email

SC orders former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak to deposit Rs1.365 million in ten days. — INP/File photo
SC orders former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak to deposit Rs1.365 million in ten days. — INP/File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak to deposit Rs1.365 million in ten days for a provincial government advertisement in which his photograph was featured.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to media campaigns run by the governments of Sindh, KP, and Punjab. The top judge had taken suo motu notice of the issue in February.

During the hearing today, the additional advocate general for KP said that Khattak was willing to deposit Rs 1.365m and would pay the amount out of his own pockets.

The court allowed him to do so within a period of ten days and added that a report should be submitted after the amount was deposited.

In the same case, former Punjab chief minister and current Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif has already paid Rs5.5 million while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has paid Rs1.4 million.

On April 4, CJP Nisar — during a hearing of the case — had deemed using pictures for self-promotion as inappropriate.

"The use of pictures in government ads on TV or in print is henceforth prohibited by the court," he had ruled.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Sajid
Dec 14, 2018 01:24pm

Great, these politicians want personal fame on the expense of tax payers money. The projects are run by tax payer's money so it makes no sense to put their picture. If the projects are run from their own money, then sure advertise yourself as much as you want.

Recommend 0
Aijaz
Dec 14, 2018 01:24pm

What about hours of live transmission of speeches on PTV by disqualified NS which then minister defended like PTV was pmln owned TV channel

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 14, 2018 01:34pm

@Sajid, agree.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Dec 14, 2018 01:45pm

Naya Pakistan in action. Khattak was wrong and should rightly bear the consequences of this

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...
December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...