SC orders Khattak to deposit Rs1.3m for KP govt ad featuring his picture

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak to deposit Rs1.365 million in ten days for a provincial government advertisement in which his photograph was featured.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to media campaigns run by the governments of Sindh, KP, and Punjab. The top judge had taken suo motu notice of the issue in February.

During the hearing today, the additional advocate general for KP said that Khattak was willing to deposit Rs 1.365m and would pay the amount out of his own pockets.

The court allowed him to do so within a period of ten days and added that a report should be submitted after the amount was deposited.

In the same case, former Punjab chief minister and current Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif has already paid Rs5.5 million while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has paid Rs1.4 million.

On April 4, CJP Nisar — during a hearing of the case — had deemed using pictures for self-promotion as inappropriate.

"The use of pictures in government ads on TV or in print is henceforth prohibited by the court," he had ruled.