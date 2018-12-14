DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NGO’s $1m meant for health centres stolen

APUpdated December 14, 2018

Email

Scammers claimed money was needed for health centres in Pakistan where the NGO has worked for decades, reports US paper. — File photo
Scammers claimed money was needed for health centres in Pakistan where the NGO has worked for decades, reports US paper. — File photo

BOSTON: Save the Children said on Thursday hackers had stolen its nearly $1 million through a sophisticated email scam.

According to a report in The Boston Globe, scammers hacked into the email of a worker at the charity’s US offices last year, posed as an employee, and created false invoices and other documents to fool the nonprofit into sending nearly $1m to a fraudulent entity in Japan. The scammers claimed the money was needed to purchase solar panels for health centres in Pakistan, a country where Save the Children has worked for decades.

The Save the Children Federation, the Fairfield, Connecticut-based US affiliate of the international organisation, said its insurance reimbursed all but $112,000 of the stolen funds.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...
December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...