DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Defence given copy of shoot-out footage in Amal murder case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 14, 2018

Email

Amal Umer, who was travelling along with her parents in their car, died after she was hit by a bullet fired by a policeman in a Defence locality on Aug 13 during an alleged shoot-out. ─ Photo provided by Beenish Umar
Amal Umer, who was travelling along with her parents in their car, died after she was hit by a bullet fired by a policeman in a Defence locality on Aug 13 during an alleged shoot-out. ─ Photo provided by Beenish Umar

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court has provided to the defence counsel a copy of the CD containing video footage of the shoot-out during an armed robbery in which 10-year-old girl Amal Umer was allegedly killed.

A detained accused, Khalid, has been charged under relevant sections of the law.

The accused had moved an application under Section 265-C of the CrPC through his counsel, seeking a direction to the investigating officer of the case to provide a copy of the purported video footage of the alleged armed robbery and firing by the accused that claimed the girl’s life.

The antiterrorism court-VIII judge, who took up the matter on Wednesday in the judicial complex inside the central prison, allowed the application and directed the IO to provide a copy of the CD to the defence counsel. The matter was fixed on Jan 8.

Amal Umer, who was travelling along with her parents in their car, died after she was hit by a bullet fired by a policeman in a Defence locality on Aug 13 during the alleged shoot-out.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested Khalid on Sept 24 in some other cases pertaining to robbery and illicit weapons and claimed that during questioning the suspect disclosed his involvement in the murder of the girl and also robbing her parents and others.

Earlier, the case took an interesting turn, as the prosecution pointed out defects in the investigation and loopholes in charge sheets submitted by the investigating officer to the administrative judge of the antiterrorism courts.

Investigating officer Imdad Ali Khawaja had submitted a charge sheet against accused Khalid before the ATCs’ administrative judge but it was silent about the police party, which had taken part in the alleged shoot-out.

The IO had named Khalid as an accused in the charge sheet and said his alleged accomplice Shahzad had already been killed.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

All parties must come to an understanding on a strategic framework for Pakistan’s future political order.

Editorial

Impasse resolved
Updated December 14, 2018

Impasse resolved

The current parliament should quickly turn to its core legislative and oversight responsibilities.
December 14, 2018

Curbs on media

AFTER some uncertainty engendered by contrary messages in the first few months of its tenure, the PTI government’s...
December 14, 2018

Hockey disaster

PAKISTAN hockey has reached a dead end. The national team’s winless streak at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar,...
December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...