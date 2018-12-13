DAWN.COM

BBC says omission of Kulbhushan remark from Asad Umar interview 'not an act of censorship'

Dawn.comUpdated December 13, 2018

A screengrab from Finance Minister Asad Umar's interview on BBC's Hardtalk programme.
After criticism from Pakistani Twitterati, the BBC on Thursday stated that the omission of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's mention from its interview with Finance Minister Asad Umar was "not an act of censorship" and that it was edited out because the programme was too long to be broadcast on TV.

In an interview to BBC’s Stephen Sackur for the well-known show Hardtalk, the minister answered questions regarding various issues of national importance. The TV version of the interview, however, did not contain his mention of Jadhav, who was sentenced to death in 2017 by a Pakistani military tribunal for his involvement in espionage.

See: Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

"The reason Kulbhushan Jadhav’s name was deleted from the TV version of the HARDtalk interview with Asad Umar has a simple technical explanation," said a tweet from the programme's Twitter handle. "The recorded interview was too long for our broadcast slot and so had to be edited."

The channel said Jadhav's name had been omitted from the TV version of the interview and not the radio version, and that it was not done to censor the minister's words.

Because "clearly confusion has been caused", the broadcaster said it would restore the omitted "short section" to the programme and air the new TV version again tonight as well as tomorrow morning.

In the radio version, while answering a question regarding alleged threats to Chinese investment in Balochistan and the "anger" generated by it among some people in the province, Umar states: "This is not anger of the people of Balochistan, these are activities of sponsored terrorists who receive training, funding [and] material from outside Pakistan. And is there a serious attempt to try and destabilise Balochistan and through that, try and subvert CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor]? Of course, there is. There is a concerted effort to do that."

When pressed by the host on who these external forces were, the minister responds: "Led by India, of course. Pakistan arrested a senior operative from India, his name is Kulbhushan Jadhav; he is in the custody of Pakistan and he gave details of how the Indian intervention in Balochistan and others parts of Pakistan is taking place. So is there terrorist intervention in Balochistan? Absolutely yes, [but] what the people of Balochistan thought has been expressed through the free will of those people by electing a government of Balochistan which stands by CPEC, which wants greater engagement of CPEC in their province."

The part "Pakistan arrested a senior operative from India, his name is Kulbhushan Jadhav; he is in the custody of Pakistan and he gave details of how the Indian intervention in Balochistan and others parts of Pakistan is taking place" was omitted from the TV version of the interview by the BBC.

'Typical bias'

Earlier on Thursday, human rights minister Shireen Mazari had sharply criticised the BBC for allegedly censoring the interview and deleting the part about Jadhav, terming it "typical bias" on the part of the broadcaster.

"Shameful how BBC censored and chopped off Asad's mention of Indian spymaster Jhadav! Typical bias of BBC!" she wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet led to journalists and social media users questioning show host Stephen Sackur on Twitter whether the interview had indeed been censored.

Columnist Mosharraf Zaidi wondered if the Indian government had influenced the BBC's decision to delete Jadhav's mention.

Comments (34)

1000 characters
Insaafian
Dec 13, 2018 10:23pm

Who are you fooling bbc... you're as biased as they get

Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 13, 2018 10:24pm

what a joke, what a joke.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 13, 2018 10:24pm

Sure BBC. We believe you.

Recommend 0
Ray
Dec 13, 2018 10:27pm

Hard hitting interview by Asad. We’ve failed too long by being puppets of the masters. About time this is changed and we expose the terrorist activity of India in Pakistan. The world needs to take notice of this once extremely gentle, but now one of the most hostile states in the world.

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Dec 13, 2018 10:30pm

Rubbish. Of course it was censorship. Or did the BBC just happen to edit out the most politically sensitive subject of the conversation in an attempt to "save time"? That's the same as shortening the highlights of a cricket match by editing out the wickets taken!

Recommend 0
SSR
Dec 13, 2018 10:31pm

A very obvious response. Are they going to admit the program was censored?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 13, 2018 10:36pm

Yeah Right and we are expected to buy that

Recommend 0
F
Dec 13, 2018 10:36pm

U should rather u must

Recommend 0
Saad
Dec 13, 2018 10:37pm

BBC is towards Indians, that's the point, NO BBC, announce the interview again with Kulbhoshan's name in the interview.

Recommend 0
Amjad
Dec 13, 2018 10:39pm

No wonder hardly anyone watches BBC. Always hiding the truth

Recommend 0
Citizen
Dec 13, 2018 10:43pm

Not good explanation

Recommend 0
Irfan Baloch
Dec 13, 2018 10:47pm

BBC the most biased media organisation in the world. correctly called out by Donald Trump.

Recommend 0
Haris
Dec 13, 2018 10:49pm

What is to do with Finance and Economics with Indian Spy?

Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Dec 13, 2018 10:50pm

America always playing double game

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 13, 2018 10:51pm

BBC = Fake news.

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 13, 2018 10:57pm

The same BBC that omitted fulsome reporting of evil and wonton destruction of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya by the West and now Yemen .... to name just a few.

Recommend 0
Sajjad memon
Dec 13, 2018 11:04pm

BBCWorksForBJP

Recommend 0
HonestReviewer
Dec 13, 2018 11:18pm

The anchor was trying so hard to incriminate Asad Umer and his government for cracking down on journalists and media persons. Now look what they did themselves :)

Recommend 0
Asim
Dec 13, 2018 11:19pm

BBC is biased and partial. The world knows.

Recommend 0
Albert
Dec 13, 2018 11:21pm

""not an act of censorship" and that it was edited out because the programme was too long to be broadcast on TV. "

Sure, pure hog wash!

Recommend 0
aadf
Dec 13, 2018 11:21pm

time we switch to real journalism like aljazeera rather than keep watching bbc & co. propagandas...

Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 13, 2018 11:26pm

U Turn by BBC

Recommend 0
brr
Dec 13, 2018 11:27pm

If BBC is that biased, why do all these complainers watch it?

Recommend 0
Reyna
Dec 13, 2018 11:29pm

BBC exposed for what it really is.

Recommend 0
j
Dec 13, 2018 11:31pm

boycott the UK.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Dec 13, 2018 11:35pm

BBC just killee freedom of speech with its own bate hands. Cold bloodrd murder! London needs to answer why this censorship!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 13, 2018 11:44pm

Asad Umar provided straight answers to BBC's journalist relating to Khashoggi's murder and Saudi's investment package. Well done Asad Umar indicating Pakistan's prospective in a positive manner!

Recommend 0
Arshad patel
Dec 13, 2018 11:44pm

What else UK have done for Pakistan except providing safe heavens to Pakistan enemies?

Recommend 0
Ashleigh Root
Dec 13, 2018 11:48pm

BBC is absolutely biased

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 13, 2018 11:51pm

BBC didn't take the matter of Indian seriously and decided on its own to trim it down from the interview. How clever from the largest media service on the globe! Government should cancel their press passes for some time to let the so called "Hard Talk" think hard, just as Trump did with CNN.

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Dec 13, 2018 11:53pm

That does not sound like a sound argument by BBC!

Recommend 0
Ahmad Saeed
Dec 14, 2018 12:00am

this is how opinions are fabricated among the masses

Recommend 0
Qulzam Mahmood
Dec 14, 2018 12:04am

I think BBC used to be British Broadcasting Corporation. I believe that it is representing more as " BAHARAT Broadcasting corporation......

Recommend 0
Alien
Dec 14, 2018 12:10am

BBC if you want us to believe your sorry explanation then I have got a very strong bridge in New Delhi that I can sell you.

Recommend 0

