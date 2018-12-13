DAWN.COM

PPP's Shaukat Basra jumps ship, joins PTI

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated December 13, 2018

The premier expresses hope that Basra will be able to put his political acumen to better use from the platform of PTI. —Photo provided by author
PPP leader and former MPA from south Punjab, Shaukat Basra announced his departure from the party on Thursday, having joined hands with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The announcement followed a meeting with PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen who extended an invitation to the politician to join the party.

Later, having made his decision, Basra met with Prime Minister Imran Khan who welcomed him into the PTI fold and recognised his contribution to national politics.

The PTI official Twitter account also confirmed the development, saying that the premier expressed happiness at Basra's decision to join PTI.

The premier expressed hope that Basra will be able to put his political acumen to better use from the platform of the PTI, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Basra said he chose PTI "after being impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI, not for the party ticket or any position".

According to Radio Pakistan, Basra expressed complete faith in Imran Khan's leadership and pledged his devotion to taking forward the PTI mission.

Shah
Dec 13, 2018 07:26pm

Every one wants to be with winners!

