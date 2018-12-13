DAWN.COM

PTI, PML-N fight for Lahore's PP-168 in by-poll

Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated December 13, 2018

The PPP has not fielded any candidate and announced its support for the PML-N candidate in the by-polls. — File
A by-election is underway in Punjab's PP-168 [Lahore-25] for the seat vacated by PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique after he was elected as MNA from NA-131.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has fielded Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, who was earlier given the ticket to contest general election from NA-136 (Lahore-14) but lost. The PML-N has fielded advocate Rana Khalid. Overall 11 candidates are contesting the by-poll.

A total of 126,900 voters are registered in PP-168, out of these 73,724 are male while 53,188 are female voters.

There are a total of 83 polling stations in the constituency and 22 of these have been marked sensitive. 3,000 police officials have been deployed in the area and voters are going through a three-step checking process before entering the polling booth.

Polling stations are being monitored through CCTV cameras. A ban has been placed on the display of weapons of any sort. 77 overseas Pakistanis have registered to vote in the constituency.

The PPP has not fielded any candidate and announced its support for the PML-N candidate. Punjab PPP secretary general Chaudhry Manzoor announced support for the PML-N candidate after a delegation, led by PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, visited the PPP Secretariat.

Both PTI and PML-N candidates vigorously campaigned for the by-election and tried to woo the voters by holding public meetings as well as approaching them in a door-to-door campaign.

According to sources, out of total 4,677 Pakistanis from Lahore’s PP-168 settled in dozens of countries across the globe, only three individuals — one each from Germany, Spain and the United Arab Emirates — chose to get themselves registered to vote in the by-election in the constituency.

