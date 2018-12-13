DAWN.COM

'Positive U-turn': PM concedes PAC chairmanship to Shahbaz Sharif 'in the interest of democracy'

Amir WasimUpdated December 13, 2018

FM Qureshi addresses the parliament. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in the National Assembly on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to not stand in Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif's way, if he wants to head the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"We met Prime Minister Imran Khan today on the issue of PAC chairmanship," Qureshi said. "We had offered the opposition to nominate any person other than Shahbaz Sharif but they did not budge.

"Imran Khan has reviewed his decision and if Shahbaz Sharif wants to head the PAC, the government will not obstruct.

"In the larger interest of democracy and in order to make the parliament functional, we concede to the opposition's demand."

The development is a major breakthrough as the impasse between the government and opposition parties over PAC chairmanship had hampered legislative proceedings since the PTI assumed power in August.

Opposition lauds PM's 'most positive U-turn'

Shahbaz Sharif addresses the parliament. — DawnNewsTV
Sharif credited the PM for "reviewing his stance", recognising that "the government wants to make this parliament functional as it wants to bring important legislation for the welfare of the people."

PML-N leader and former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felicitated the prime minister and termed the decision as his "most positive U-turn".

"If he continues to take such U-turns, democracy will be strengthened," he said.

Sadiq pointed out that PAC chairmanship would only count as one vote in the committee, in which government members would still be in majority.

Furthermore, he said, "when the audit paras of the PML-N government will come up before the committee, it will be headed by some other senior member."

PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf acknowledged NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's efforts "for playing a positive role" in the resolving of the PAC chairman issue.

Ashraf also lauded the government for reviewing its decision, adding that "after four months, this house will become functional".

"Hopefully, the parliament will now carry out legislative business," he said.

The PAC is the apex parliamentary watchdog that oversees the audit of revenue and expenditure by the government and it is considered to be the most powerful and important committee of the parliament. Previously, the PAC comprised only members of the National Assembly, but recently members of Senate have also been made part of it.

Though there is no restriction on the government in the rules to give the chairmanship of the PAC to opposition parties, it has been a parliamentary practice and tradition that the office is given to an opposition member to ensure transparency in financial matters.

Opposition walks out over Saad Rafique's production order

Earlier, Sharif requested the speaker to issue a production order for fellow PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was remanded to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) custody a day earlier as part of a probe into a housing scheme scam.

Speaker Qaiser said he would seek the legal opinion of the law ministry on the issue but assured that "I will not let this house down."

Later in the session, Sharif's request was reiterated by Sadiq, who urged the Speaker to unilaterally issue Rafique's production order instead of seeking the law ministry's guidance.

The former NA speaker told his successor that his name "will be written in golden words in history if he would issue the production order".

"It was in the dictatorship of General Musharraf that the production order of Javed Hashmi was not issued," Sadiq recalled.

The opposition parties then walked out of the parliament, with Sadiq declaring that they "will boycott the house until Rafique's production order is issued".

The NA session was adjourned till Friday morning.

1000 characters
iffi
Dec 13, 2018 01:55pm

Wrong decision

Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Dec 13, 2018 01:57pm

Very good decision

Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 13, 2018 01:57pm

Oh dear bad decision

Recommend 0
Taimoor Sultan
Dec 13, 2018 01:58pm

Another U-TURN

Recommend 0
MA
Dec 13, 2018 01:59pm

Oh no.

Recommend 0
Umer M
Dec 13, 2018 02:02pm

IK, you just gave in......

Recommend 0
JA
Dec 13, 2018 02:03pm

One more U-turn but a wise decision - Shahbaz Sharif will most likely be jailed in Aashina scandal

Recommend 0
Realist
Dec 13, 2018 02:03pm

another U Turn lolz

Recommend 0
SAB
Dec 13, 2018 02:04pm

A good move...the dark clouds over democracy seen by every expert will have a sigh of relief...

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Dec 13, 2018 02:04pm

The politics of compromises is good for the politicians but not Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Masood
Dec 13, 2018 02:05pm

Now a pot will call the cattle black!

Recommend 0
Khanm
Dec 13, 2018 02:05pm

PM agrees to let Shahbaz have PAC chairmanship, Qureshi tells NA...guardian of pac to a pack leader..amazing is it not...The master of the garden is the one who waters it, trims the branches, plants the seeds, and pulls the weeds. If you merely stroll through the garden, i just wonder if that makes u an acolyte

Recommend 0
Irshad
Dec 13, 2018 02:06pm

good U turn

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 13, 2018 02:07pm

"If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy."

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 13, 2018 02:08pm

Sign of reconciliation. Sign of acting like government. Sign of working for the development of the country.Blame game should be over. Nice . Happy.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 13, 2018 02:12pm

Great true sportsman spirit.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Dec 13, 2018 02:14pm

Good decision. Truth will come out soon.PMLN and PPP are past as the nation know why the country is economically so poor.

Recommend 0
My_Anaconda_Does
Dec 13, 2018 02:14pm

It's not a U-Turn at all. I repeat not a U-Turn.

Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig Hunzai
Dec 13, 2018 02:19pm

Bad decision

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 13, 2018 02:19pm

What price have they agreed to pay in return for this favour?

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Dec 13, 2018 02:19pm

You all make decsions for your own good. Please dont drag the public wishes....

Recommend 0
rind
Dec 13, 2018 02:20pm

Do what's right, not what's expedient. Doesn't anyone see the glaring conflict of interest in entrusting the leadership of a parliamentary committee investigating Nawaz Sharif's corruption to his brother?

Recommend 0
pervaiz
Dec 13, 2018 02:21pm

Good U turn......... need more turns but in positive direction

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 13, 2018 02:22pm

If the 'larger interest' is a justification, then lets stop all the investigations of corruption!! What a lame excuse.

Recommend 0
Mushahid
Dec 13, 2018 02:25pm

A wrong U-turn; how could a corrupt person wanted by NAB head PAC! Very strange U-turns by IK! Losing his credibility!

Recommend 0
Ahmed Raza
Dec 13, 2018 02:26pm

Zardari says we brought democracy by giving sacrifices, Nawaz says we are the champions of democracy but it is Imran Khan who implemented democracy in true sense. I am hopeful that Pakistan will become a welfare state under charismatic leadership of Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Gin
Dec 13, 2018 02:27pm

Grand U-Turn

Recommend 0
Haris
Dec 13, 2018 02:35pm

@Mansur Ul Haque, yes, be happy with that but forget about getting any looted money back. Because PAC Chairman would never authorize any move against him or his brother.

Recommend 0
Maverick
Dec 13, 2018 02:39pm

Occasional sacrifice of one's stance is essential for the harmony of nation. And the one who conceded could be seen as a party with higher morals. Who backed up so country can move forward and minor disputes do not impede the process of growth and prosperiy.

Recommend 0
aisha
Dec 13, 2018 02:49pm

Bad move. There will be deadlock again.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 13, 2018 02:52pm

definitely not in Pakistan interests

Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 13, 2018 02:54pm

Soon SS will be formally charged and would loose his NA seat and hence problem would be resolved i think it is a wise decision to make things moving.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Dec 13, 2018 02:58pm

Ik had no choice the govt couldnt function or move on.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Dec 13, 2018 02:59pm

This person is cought up in several cases involving money...how can be heading PAC...?

Recommend 0
Bakht
Dec 13, 2018 03:01pm

Imran Khan, you surprise me, and not in a good way.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Dec 13, 2018 03:02pm

Another U Turn

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 13, 2018 03:03pm

Wrong!! How can someone head the “accountability” service if he himself is being held accountable for his crimes against own country??

Recommend 0
Awan
Dec 13, 2018 03:08pm

This is how it happens in all democratic countries. PM is not doing some type of favor. This is how the democracy works. PAC is overseen by opposition to check the ambiguities in budget allocations in all developed democratic countries.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Dec 13, 2018 03:09pm

This readers, is what NRO in Naya Pakistan looks like! We the people feel betrayed.

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Dec 13, 2018 03:11pm

Another U-turn.

Recommend 0
Ajaz
Dec 13, 2018 03:14pm

Look what happened next. Appeasement is not the solution with these kind of people.

Recommend 0
usman
Dec 13, 2018 03:20pm

Now U-turn is ok :P These PMLN and PPP have some respect for themselves ?

Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Dec 13, 2018 03:24pm

Some time its good to give something to achieve bigger targets. Good decision by PTI. Keep going and hopefully you will succeed in betterment of Pakistan and its people InshAllah.

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Dec 13, 2018 03:30pm

I guess everything IK does is in the larger interest of democracy, including shouting from the top of a container.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Dec 13, 2018 03:31pm

Imran needs to be awarded an honorary doctorate degree in U-turnology.

Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 13, 2018 03:35pm

Instead of making wrong decisions and then taking U turns, shouldn't IK make right decision in the first place

Recommend 0
Aslam kaukab
Dec 13, 2018 03:51pm

VP positive u turn and must be lauded.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Dec 13, 2018 03:53pm

He is not in that position to lead PAC

Recommend 0
Khalid
Dec 13, 2018 04:01pm

Wrong decision. Shahbaz Sharif will now look at the corruption of his brother and this can not be right. A stark conflict of interest. Even companies do not allow this to happen. Can the opposition not find anyone other than the person who comes to attend the parliament from prison?. How can he be trusted?.

Recommend 0
ali sabir
Dec 13, 2018 04:08pm

Injustice continues.

Recommend 0
Confused
Dec 13, 2018 04:14pm

At the end, this is good for Pakistan. The ruling party cannot go ahead with the legislation process without the opposition. So a wise decision by the leadership of the PTI.

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2018 04:17pm

How can the nation accept a crook, corrupt, looter to head an accounts committee. No democracy is better than this kind of democracy. Such acts will ensure PTI does not completes is agenda for progress. A man from jail is being brought to over see efficiency and honesty. What a joke.

Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 13, 2018 04:18pm

Commendable decision and now PTI would face a tougher scrutiny but good for country as well for PTI.

Recommend 0
M. Sarwar
Dec 13, 2018 04:18pm

What a joke. Why the hoo ha for convicted MNA's / MPA's. They are only interested in making lengthy speeches regarding their victimisation and the so called good deeds they have done.

Recommend 0
Leoman
Dec 13, 2018 04:38pm

Possibly, one day NRO will also be given.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Dec 13, 2018 04:40pm

Those thinking wrong decision must wait for while and see. What IK has done with opposition, they will cry with more power soon.

Recommend 0
FK
Dec 13, 2018 04:40pm

IK does mot have capablity to take right decision. When you take emotional decision then U turn is the result, think before speak and taking decisiins. Sign of weak leadership.

Recommend 0
PK085
Dec 13, 2018 04:48pm

Good decision. SS is not in for long, will be behind bars soon. Good shot, IK!

Recommend 0
NACParis
Dec 13, 2018 04:51pm

@Newborn, He doesn't need a degree. He knows that Shahbaz wont be there to head the committee due cases being faced by him

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 13, 2018 04:53pm

How can an accused of white collar crime be a PAC chairman? This doesn't happens in mature democratic countries - A big 'U' turn!

Recommend 0
Taqdees
Dec 13, 2018 04:56pm

AfterNOON U-turn

Recommend 0
Adil Shah
Dec 13, 2018 05:02pm

Opposition doing their best to make parliament dysfunctional! one issue resolved another one created...

Recommend 0
Muneer
Dec 13, 2018 05:04pm

Fraud of the century by the National Assembly. There is certainly no ethics or morality in Pakistan. How could a member ie Shahbaz Sharif who is dripping in corruption and corrupt practices have become PAC Chairman ?.Shame on PTI ,PMLN and PPP.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 13, 2018 05:12pm

In the name of democracy, PTI gave in to opposition, but I guess Imran Khan has to do what’s important. But the first thing the opposition does is walk out because they did not get what they wanted, is this how they will serve the people? Every time they don’t get what THEY want, they will walk out.

Recommend 0
Rubina
Dec 13, 2018 05:15pm

Very wrong U-Turn Mr. PM. All hopes of change gone with the wind. Nothing has changed except IK himself.

Recommend 0
Muneer
Dec 13, 2018 05:19pm

@Bilal Khan, If IK had no choice then quit. Imran Khan and PTI are likely to be another fraud with people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0

