SC orders 20pc reduction in private school fees across the country

Haseeb BhattiUpdated December 13, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar expresses displeasure over 'incorrect' audit report submitted by school. ─ File photo
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a 20 per cent decrease in fees charged by upscale private schools, and ordered them to return fees they had charged for summer vacations.

The court, while hearing a case regarding exorbitant fees charged by private schools, had in October ordered the institutes to furnish their respective audit reports, and formed a committee to find an amicable solution to the issue of exorbitant fees being collected from parents.

The audit reports for Lahore Grammar School (LGS) and Beaconhouse School System (BSS), which were submitted in court today, said that the directors and top officials of the schools had received Rs62 million in salaries in 2017. A total of Rs512m was spent on employees' salaries in one year, while Rs5.2 billion was spent in five years, the report said, adding that various facilities were also provided.

The chief justice, commenting on the large amounts, wondered, "Have these schools bought uranium mines or gold mines?"

"Each director gets a salary of Rs8.3m," Justice Nisar said. He observed that the LGS audit report appeared to be incorrect, and expressed his displeasure with the auditor, saying they should be caught and handed over to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

"Children are not getting relief of even Rs2," the judge said. "The FBR should investigate."

The court ordered the FIA to freeze the accounts of LGS and BSS, and summoned the chairmen of FBR and FIA immediately.

"They've opened schools in rented bungalows and earn huge amounts off each room," the chief justice observed.

The court was told by Ayesha Hamid, a lawyer for the schools, that all were ready to reduce their fees by 8 per cent, to which the top judge responded that the decrease was much too small.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that the schools had provided incorrect figures in their audit reports. "Look at how directors are receiving Rs8.3m in salaries," he said.

BSS counsel Shahid Hamid argued that Beaconhouse had paid Rs764m in taxes.

"You may have paid a lot of taxes, but the students are not getting any benefit from them," Justice Ahsan responded. "They will only be benefited when the fees are lowered."

"If childrens' education is being affected, then the court will play the role of a parent," Justice Nisar asserted.

The court subsequently ordered a 20pc reduction in the fees of all private schools, and directed them to return the fees they had charged for summer vacations.

Additionally, the court passed the order that private schools can only increase their fees by 5pc each year, and ruled that no private school would be shut.

The court directed the FBR chairman to scrutinise the tax records of all schools and to seize the details of their accounts, their ledger books and electronic records for this purpose.

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Iftikhar Anwar
Dec 13, 2018 01:17pm

excellent order.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Dec 13, 2018 01:32pm

Thanks Chief Justice Saqib Nisar of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Dec 13, 2018 01:36pm

Not seems to be fair. Would SC be paying for the salaries of teaching and other staff members of these schools?

Recommend 0
Newborn
Dec 13, 2018 01:39pm

The schools will shut down if they do that. The parents also don't want that.

Recommend 0
molvi
Dec 13, 2018 01:42pm

govt should take over the administration of these Money Making schools.

Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Khan
Dec 13, 2018 01:47pm

Well done Chief Justice for reprimanding this New Mafia, "The Scholl Mafia".

Recommend 0
Sajjad choudhry
Dec 13, 2018 01:49pm

Superb step taken by the supreme court

Recommend 0
Ammar Saeed
Dec 13, 2018 01:51pm

The best work being undertaken by CJ.

Recommend 0
Chengez K
Dec 13, 2018 01:51pm

Justice at last !!!!

Recommend 0
Talal
Dec 13, 2018 01:52pm

Good decision - they raise fees all the time with no facilities for kids..audit of their accounts is a must

Recommend 0
Kashif Ali
Dec 13, 2018 01:53pm

Well Done CJ !!

Recommend 0
K.T.H.
Dec 13, 2018 02:10pm

Great. This would immediately effect he livelihood of teachers. The schools will immediately reduce the "Directors' salaries" as well as "salaries of staff". The Directors won't be affected but the teachers budget would be greatly affected.

Recommend 0
Ali S
Dec 13, 2018 02:15pm

Only long-term solution is if SC forces responsible institutions to raise standards of govt schools and make them functional - once people have that option nobody will sent their kids to private school and this mafia will die the death it deserves.

Recommend 0
JEEP
Dec 13, 2018 02:15pm

way to go Sir. SALUTE

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 13, 2018 02:16pm

A fair, equitable and penetrating order in the name of true justice and affordable education by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0

