SC orders 20pc reduction in private school fees over Rs5,000
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a 20 per cent decrease in fees charged by upscale private schools, and ordered them to return fees they had charged for summer vacations. The order is applicable to private schools across the country whose fees are in excess of Rs5,000.
The court, while hearing a case pertaining to exorbitant fees charged by private schools, had in October ordered the institutes to furnish their respective audit reports, and formed a committee to find an amicable solution to the issue of exorbitant fees being collected from parents.
The audit reports for Lahore Grammar School (LGS) and Beaconhouse School System (BSS), which were submitted in court today, said that the directors and top officials of the schools had received Rs62 million in salaries in 2017. A total of Rs512m was spent on employees' salaries in one year, while Rs5.2 billion was spent in five years, the report said, adding that various facilities were also provided.
The chief justice, commenting on the large amounts, wondered, "Have these schools bought uranium mines or gold mines?"
"Each director gets a salary of Rs8.3m," Justice Nisar said. He observed that the LGS audit report appeared to be incorrect, and expressed his displeasure with the auditor, saying they should be caught and handed over to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
"Children are not getting relief of even Rs2 ... You have taken advantage of citizens to mint money," the chief justice asserted. "If children are unable to pay these fees, they cannot get admission to these schools."
"Private school owners have opened schools in rented bungalows and earn huge amounts off each room," the chief justice observed.
"No school had its fees approved by any regulator," Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for students' parents, told the court.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that the schools had provided incorrect figures in their audit reports. "Look at how directors are receiving Rs8.3m in salaries," he said.
"If you try ripping up or even eating Rs8.3m, it will be never ending," the chief justice commented.
BSS counsel Shahid Hamid argued that Beaconhouse had paid Rs764m in taxes. He also told the court that Punjab had about 54,000 private schools.
"You may have paid a lot of taxes, but the students are not getting any benefit from them," Justice Ahsan responded. "They will only be benefited when the fees are lowered."
"If childrens' education is being affected, then the court will play the role of a parent," Justice Nisar asserted.
The FBR chairman and FIA director general were summoned to court immediately.
The chief justice remarked that the FBR should check the tax record for the last seven years and, addressing the BSS lawyer, said that he would not let them close down their schools.
"We will take action against anyone who tries to shut their school down," he warned.
The secretary Law and Justice told the court that certain schools had increased their fees by 63pc in five years.
The court was told by Ayesha Hamid, a lawyer for the schools, that all were ready to reduce their fees by 8 per cent, to which the top judge responded that the decrease was much too small.
Justice Ijaz noted that if there is an 8pc increase in school fees annually, there would be a 32pc increase in four years.
"You people say you are making up for the shortcomings of government schools," he said, "But actually, you have established a monopoly."
"All schools should be consulted over whether they are ready to decrease their fees by 20pc," Justice Ahsan suggested.
"The fees should be reduced by 20pc and the schools should also return the summer fees," Justice Nisar asserted.
"We will decide in the future how much you can increase your fees," the chief justice said, deciding that a 5pc fee increase annually was appropriate. He added that a regulator could later see whether the fee increase needed to be set any higher.
The court subsequently ordered a 20pc reduction in the fees of all private schools, and directed them to return the fees they had charged for summer vacations.
Additionally, the court passed the order that private schools can only increase their fees by 5pc each year, and ruled that no private school would be shut.
The court directed FIA to freeze the accounts of LGS, and FBR to scrutinise its tax records and to seize the details of its accounts. Additionally, the court said that an audit should be conducted of 21 other private schools.
The case was adjourned until Dec 26.
Everybody knows that the private schools are called, "Money making Machines". It is the responsibilities of the Government, like in every developing and developed country, to make education at the state expense and best profession so as to have best minds to teach, train and produce best minds to take care of the developing needs of the country.
excellent order.
Price ceilings never work. If we force schools to reduce fee, they were lower quality of education at least. Then they will make alternative arrangements to mint money. I guess they should be given tax concessions if they reduce the fee they charge as well as help government modernize 5 nearby schools wrt each of their individual branches.
Reporting would be better if the article showed fees being charged per student. The range of teacher salaries; the management salaries and ‘investor’ profit.
Sir these schools are only for elites who have both resources and will to send their kids to these kinds of schools. What about the government schools in Pakistan? which are nothing more than a graveyard?? Dear Majesty, could you please take some action for government schools as well?
Thanks Chief Justice Saqib Nisar of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.
Not seems to be fair. Would SC be paying for the salaries of teaching and other staff members of these schools?
The schools will shut down if they do that. The parents also don't want that.
But please make sure that in the course of judicial proceedings and account freezing the education of children is not disturbed.
govt should take over the administration of these Money Making schools.
Well done Chief Justice for reprimanding this New Mafia, "The Scholl Mafia".
Superb step taken by the supreme court
The best work being undertaken by CJ.
Justice at last !!!!
Good decision - they raise fees all the time with no facilities for kids..audit of their accounts is a must
Well Done CJ !!
So the message is that free market based decisions where buyer can sell its products or services at his/her own prices is not allowed in Pakistan. Government will interfere in everything. Who will like to do business. Government should make SOP of minimum level of standards and facilities but not on the price charged. This is killing the business. And look at alternatives, government schools, joke !!!!
Great. This would immediately effect he livelihood of teachers. The schools will immediately reduce the "Directors' salaries" as well as "salaries of staff". The Directors won't be affected but the teachers budget would be greatly affected.
It is an order. What are it's implications. Only time will tell. Would have been alot better if an order has been passed that both public/ private school has uniform syllabus. Young teachers should be brought in to educate children. I apprehend teachers salaries will be reduced and compromise will be made on the quality of education. Education institution became industry. There was competition amongst the private school. How things will shape. Nobody knows.
Only long-term solution is if SC forces responsible institutions to raise standards of govt schools and make them functional - once people have that option nobody will sent their kids to private school and this mafia will die the death it deserves.
way to go Sir. SALUTE
A fair, equitable and penetrating order in the name of true justice and affordable education by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.
These are private schools people!!! They can charge what they want!!! It is up to the attendees to bring this up with the schools or just stop sending your kids there!!! Private schools have high fees as they have supposedly the best teaching staff who actually get paid. Strange that CJP is stepping in on this!!
Should be cut below that.. especially for tax paying salaried class...teacher earn generous amounts in shape of pvt tution how much tax they pay on this income?
Great efforts sir.may you have long and happy life.ameen
@Raza, why on earth a director has to be paid 8.3 million as salary? this is a truely an unjust affair nailed br SC
You reduce fee with competition and one that government should controll is the government schools quality. If government it’s self cannot compete and provide comparable education then why try to bring down quality of private sectors by lowering a fee at same percentage across the board without actually knowing their individual profit margin.
Wherever you dig, you find the disaster of the last 10 years.
5pc is still way too much. 1 - 2% at the most - in line with inflation at the best.
Also next up; scrutinize their syllabus. They are teaching what their foreign masters (ngos) give them.
Good decision , I was hoping these decisions coming from the prime minister.
Make it ten thousand per month considering all expenses incurred and to be incurred in the future and it is a deal. Mind you, I neither own a school, partly or wholly, nor I have any other stakes in any educational systems anywhere. But what with inflation taking its toll and the expenses needed to run a school, hardly a family trip by the owners on a cruise ship could be afforded by them after such a decision
@kamran, Good suggestions
great news for the parents
Excellent, patriotic order based on justice and fair play.