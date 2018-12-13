DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC orders Aleema Khanum to pay Rs29.4m as fine, tax on foreign properties

Haseeb BhattiDecember 13, 2018

Email

Failure on the PM sibling's part to pay the amount will result in confiscation of her properties, court warns. — DawnNewsTV
Failure on the PM sibling's part to pay the amount will result in confiscation of her properties, court warns. — DawnNewsTV

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Aleema Khanum, Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, to pay Rs29.4 million in taxes and fine.

A three-judge SC bench, while hearing a case against 44 politically exposed individuals or their benamidars who possess properties in the United Arab Emirates, remarked that failure on Khanum's part to oblige to court orders will result in confiscation of her properties.

In today's hearing, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told the court that a fine and tax worth Rs 29.4m has been placed on Khanum, who has been identified as benamidar of a property.

This case is the result of a list of politically exposed people which was submitted as part of an annexure to a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Taking suo motu notice of the matter, the apex court had observed that it appeared the money siphoned off abroad without payment of taxes through illegal channels represented either ill-gotten gains or kickbacks from public contracts.

“Such money creates gross disproportion, inequality and disparity in society, which warps economic activity and growth, and constitutes plunder and theft of national wealth,” it had said.

In an earlier order, the court had also observed that it was common knowledge for years that a large number of Pakistani citizens were maintaining their bank accounts in other countries without disclosing these to the authorities competent under the laws of Pakistan or paying taxes on the same in accordance with the law.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
A Khan
Dec 13, 2018 11:54am

No one being spared in current drive for accountability. Wonder why the opposition parties are making such fuss over their accountability then,

Recommend 0
Maverick
Dec 13, 2018 11:56am

She technically does not qualify for NRO, but in my opinion it has been given to her and on paying the fine case will be dropped. Naya Pakistan has started to show its real face.

Recommend 0
umar
Dec 13, 2018 11:57am

Naya Pakistan , getting legalized your corruption...........

Recommend 0
Ossy
Dec 13, 2018 11:59am

That sounds about right... understand Aleema has 1 property in Dubai worth about AED 2Mn (PKR 60Mn).

I understand that Pakistanis are required to pay 25% in tax and 25% as penalty to regularize such transactions not informed to Pakistan authorities.

Recommend 0
Canpakman
Dec 13, 2018 11:59am

Well and good. Can the same thing be done to Sharif's, Zardari, etcs, foriegn properties. Their cases seems to just keep going with zero results.

Looks like none of the powerful mafia paid any money in fines.

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2018 12:02pm

Why always mention, sister of IK. He is not responsible for her dealings. She should pay and close the chapter.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human rights obligations

Human rights obligations

The UPR provides an opportunity for a most thorough scrutiny of the state’s human rights record.

Editorial

December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...
December 12, 2018

Cabinet review

IT is a good idea, but perhaps its time has not come as yet. With a new session of the National Assembly set to...
CPEC and Balochistan
Updated December 12, 2018

CPEC and Balochistan

Findings of CPEC-related cell should rightly be a source of extreme consternation for Balochistan.
December 12, 2018

Crimes of war

IN a year that witnessed an unprecedented groundswell of testimonies from survivors of sexual violence across the...