Saudi to make biggest foreign investment in Pakistan's history: finance minister
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday said that an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia, which promises to be "the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan history", will be announced soon.
"The ball is in our court. We have to get cabinet approval next week, after which an announcement will be made," he said, addressing an event in Islamabad.
He added that he keeps getting messages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman "through other people to hurry up".
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been in talks recently over a bailout package for Islamabad. At a time when various foreign countries and business delegations were pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the event, inviting foreign investors to put their money into projects in Pakistan.
It was the prime minister's second visit to Saudi Arabia since assuming office, and came as Pakistan was on the lookout for "friendly" nations to court in search of billions of dollar to shore up its deteriorating finances in the face of a balance of payments crisis and talks with the International Monetary Fund over a possible bailout.
'People keep asking when we will jail thieves'
The finance minister, responding to a question, said that he keeps being asked "When will you jail the thieves? This is the demand of the people of Pakistan," he added.
Umar said that he had attended a dinner in Karachi on Sunday with members of Pakistan's business, corporate and executive elite, who had advised him to school Imran Khan "to look forward now and stop harping on about corruption".
"But wherever I come across a Pakistani citizen, they ask me, 'When will you jail the thieves?'," he said. "This class divide has always existed."
"It's a challenge, it's a double-edged sword. You've made a commitment for bringing accountability into society, which demands that if a pickpocket goes to jail for stealing, so does the person who loots the public. It is the leadership's responsibility to ensure that such a situation is not created, that a negative outlook does not prevail."
The minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of the people, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said that the government is focusing on economic revival in order to deliver, and that citizens would soon see "visible improvement".
Comments (26)
Hurry up and visit our near consulate gernal nearby. On a serious note, its great news
This is great news. KSA has always come forward when Pakistan needed help and the Gulf is home to almost 5 million Pakistanis. It is time that Pakistanis recognize KSA as a closest ally and help them with their challenges.
Sounds good but nothing new.
This man is a Real Joke
Forget about the Chinese $70 Billion investment, This Saudi investment is Real Game Changer
Then why are we waiting for
They want to spend five years by telling lies and making promises only.
He seems to be in too hurry to announce this. Really feel bad the way they beat drums before anything happens. Inform people only when the funds arrive or agreement signed first.
Happy to hear good news coming from Pakistan, almost everyday. Well done Imran Khan and PTI team! Keep up the good work guys.
Saudi to make biggest foreign investment in Pakistan's history soon: finance minister..never ever make the bold claims unless the ground is broken for... There's a time in your life where you're not quite sure where you are. You think everything's perfect, but it's not perfect... Then one day you wake up and you can't quite picture yourself in the situation you're in. But the secret is, if you can picture yourself doing anything in life, you can do it.
Here comes another lollypop!
When you ask for the details of the investment or who contacted you, they ll keep saying that its a mega secret. Such a poor display so far by this man.
Best finane minister ever!
No free lunches
When things will be materialized,? We have tall claims before/ after PTI coming into power. Sooner or later voice of these claims will die. PTI government may have Noble intentions but something should be materialized before it is too late. Blame game should be stopped and something concrete must emerge.
Good progress Pakistan!
@Gin, why? Looks like he is trying genuinely and really hard for the better future of Pakistan.
Hurry up and don't make a mess again. Pakistan has already suffered a lot due to your inexperience, lack of action and blame game.
So what is your contribution?
Another Game Changing project from important ally (Saudi Arabia) after Chinese CPEC
When queried the finance minister had to add that he was not speaking with the crown prince directly but keeps getting messages "through other people to hurry up".
Pakistani leadership must pay attention to the economy of Pakistan. Nobody can eliminate corruption but it can be minimised over a period of time (3-4 years).
This Saudi investment will shade the CPEC as a game changer.
Why announce ahead of time. Announce when deal is done. PTI needs to clean up the institutions to make effective use of the FDI coming in.
Investment seeks opportunities. Investment dreads a back fiscal situation. This is fundamental. Any FDI decision which does not evaluate this basic criteria is not purely commercial.
Hope the leaders know how to craft their words.
False hope, Saudi Arabia in no condition to invest in Pakistan. Saudi Arabia make a huge investment in developing new city in Red Sea. Time will tell what is true.