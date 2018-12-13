DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen sentenced to three years in prison

ReutersUpdated December 13, 2018

Email

US President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen leaves US Federal Court in New York on December 12, 2018 after his sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, illegal campaign contributions, and making false statements to Congress. - US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen delivered a blistering attack on his former boss as he was sentenced to three years in prison on December 12, 2018 for multiple crimes. "It was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds," Cohen said as he pleaded for leniency before US District Judg
US President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen leaves US Federal Court in New York on December 12, 2018 after his sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, illegal campaign contributions, and making false statements to Congress. - US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen delivered a blistering attack on his former boss as he was sentenced to three years in prison on December 12, 2018 for multiple crimes. "It was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds," Cohen said as he pleaded for leniency before US District Judg

NEW YORK: Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison on Wednesday for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

US District Judge William Pauley in Man­hattan sentenced Cohen to 36 months for the payments, which violated campaign finance law, and to two months for the false statements to Congress. The two terms will run simultaneously. The judge set March 6 for Cohen’s voluntary surrender.

Cohen pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charge in August and to making false statements in November. As part of the sentence, the judge ordered Cohen to forfeit $500,000 and pay restitution of nearly $1.4 million for the campaign finance law violations.

The sentencing capped the stunning about-face of a lawyer who once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump but has now directly implicated the president in criminal conduct.

“While Mr Cohen pledges to help in further investigations that is not something the court can consider now,” Pauley said.

Federal prosecutors in New York charged that Cohen, just before the November 2016 election, paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and helped arrange a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal so the women would keep quiet about their past relationships with Trump, who is married. Trump denies having the affairs.

Prosecutors have said the payments violated campaign finance laws. Cohen told prosecutors the payments were directed by Trump, implicating the president in a possible campaign finance law violation.

Federal law requires that the contribution of “anything of value” to a campaign must be disclosed, and an individual donation cannot exceed $2,700.

“It was my own weakness and a blind loyalty to this man that led me to choose a path of darkness over light,” Cohen told the judge during the sentencing hearing.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human rights obligations

Human rights obligations

The UPR provides an opportunity for a most thorough scrutiny of the state’s human rights record.

Editorial

December 13, 2018

Partial accountability

THE veneer has all but disappeared and what remains is an age-old practice that undermines public trust in the state...
Updated December 13, 2018

Religious freedom list

While political considerations may be behind listing, more can be done for a tolerant atmosphere in Pakistan.
Updated December 13, 2018

A hurdle removed

FINALLY, there seems to be a ray of hope for the Karachi Circular Railway, with the main hurdle between the...
December 12, 2018

Cabinet review

IT is a good idea, but perhaps its time has not come as yet. With a new session of the National Assembly set to...
CPEC and Balochistan
Updated December 12, 2018

CPEC and Balochistan

Findings of CPEC-related cell should rightly be a source of extreme consternation for Balochistan.
December 12, 2018

Crimes of war

IN a year that witnessed an unprecedented groundswell of testimonies from survivors of sexual violence across the...