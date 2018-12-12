SNGPL, SSGC held responsible for current gas crisis; PM orders inquiry against top management
Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting regarding the current shortfall of gas supply in the country, took notice of negligence on the part of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and ordered an inquiry against their managing directors, Radio Pakistan reported.
The prime minister was briefed by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan regarding SNGPL and SSGC's concealment of information from the government pertinent to a fault faced by some of the gas compressors.
The minister held the two companies to account and blamed them for the country's current gas crisis. He said both the companies "demonstrated negligence and incompetence in the estimate of gas demand during December," according to Radio Pakistan.
The premier took notice of negligence on the part of SNGPL and SSGC and withholding of crucial information regarding faulty gas compressors, and ordered an inquiry against their managing directors and sought a detailed report within the next 72 hours.
Furthermore, he directed the management of SNGPL and SSGC to better integrate demand and supply of gas so a crisis can be avoided in the future.
Regarding remedying the immediate shortfall, the prime minister was told that eight cargo ships carrying regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) will arrive in Pakistan as scheduled and efforts were well underway to restore domestic gas production.
The premier was further informed that despite local gas production having lowered and faults in certain gas compressors, domestic gas consumers remained unaffected.
"However, CNG and captive plants of some general industries are facing difficulties," Radio Pakistan reported.
Comments (18)
Nobody is going to tell the Prime Minister that the entire gas supply crises originates from reducing by half the gas intake from OGDCL by both the national Gas Companies. According to reliable sources, conniving with the former Government's conspiracy for importing LNG from Qatar, both the Norther and Southern Gas companies concocted a gas shortage within the country. Whereas, they secretly reduced taking gas from OGDCL gas fields by 50%. The reservoirs in Kohat are lying capped, while we are made to import gas from Qatar at exorbitant price. I wish this matter is looked into in a very serious manner and the culprits are punished.
PTI is pretty good on shifting the blame on to others, i think 5 years will pass with only blaming others for the shortfalls. and by the next election they blame their loss on other parties not letting them work properly.
SSGC & SNGPL are gas distribution companies. They are not responsible for production or exploration of gas. It's the responsibility of other companies who are supplying gas to them. Call a joint meeting with all of them to sort out this issue before winter arrives in full swing.
The premier was further informed that despite local gas production having lowered and faults in certain gas compressors, domestic gas consumers remained unaffected.
They should redefine 'Domestic Customers', like they did 'u-turn'.
good initiative of inquiry by PM Imran Khan
IK is still on drama mode. How unfortunate for the nation.
Finally, we have a prime minister who cares and is hands on working hard to solve problems in public’s interest. Citizens across the board are watching and appreciating the hard work and his dedication. This government will win 2/3+ majority in the next elections.
Whatever happened to the Iran gas pipeline?
@Arshad , if they have faulty equipment they need to either fix it or report it. That’s their job right?
Fire them!
@Ahmad Saeed, nothing to do with blaming many of these top managers are used to not working now they will be responsible which every manager should be.
Pti should confirm the timing, when their responsibility session will start.
These gas companies colluded with oil mafia. Shortage of gas means we have to produce and use fuurnus oil for electricity production. Which is the most inefficient way of producing electricity. Imran is fighting against mafia.
Yes, But you're the PM.
Some loyal people to PPP and PMLN are trying to fail Imran Khan and his government. IK must take stern actions against the culprits.
@Ahmad Saeed, PTI. People like you are creating problems. We need a Martial Law Government bro deal with opposition.
Nothing is ik management fault it’s only other offices who r sabotaging
Well done PM Imran Khan of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.