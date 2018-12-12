SNGPL, SSGC held responsible for current gas crisis; PM orders inquiry against top management

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting regarding the current shortfall of gas supply in the country, took notice of negligence on the part of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and ordered an inquiry against their managing directors, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister was briefed by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan regarding SNGPL and SSGC's concealment of information from the government pertinent to a fault faced by some of the gas compressors.

The minister held the two companies to account and blamed them for the country's current gas crisis. He said both the companies "demonstrated negligence and incompetence in the estimate of gas demand during December," according to Radio Pakistan.

The premier took notice of negligence on the part of SNGPL and SSGC and withholding of crucial information regarding faulty gas compressors, and ordered an inquiry against their managing directors and sought a detailed report within the next 72 hours.

Furthermore, he directed the management of SNGPL and SSGC to better integrate demand and supply of gas so a crisis can be avoided in the future.

Regarding remedying the immediate shortfall, the prime minister was told that eight cargo ships carrying regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) will arrive in Pakistan as scheduled and efforts were well underway to restore domestic gas production.

The premier was further informed that despite local gas production having lowered and faults in certain gas compressors, domestic gas consumers remained unaffected.

"However, CNG and captive plants of some general industries are facing difficulties," Radio Pakistan reported.