Opposition urges NA speaker to issue Khawaja Saad Rafique's production orders
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP veteran Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday demanded that production orders be issued for incarcerated PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was remanded to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) custody earlier in the day as part of a probe into a housing scheme scam.
"Accountability is being used to suppress the opposition," Abbasi claimed in his address in the parliament. "Shahbaz Sharif has been kept on remand or the last 64 days but a case could not be created. These things hurt the supremacy of the parliament."
"Prime Minister [Imran Khan] is also facing a case of wrongful use of a helicopter; he should also be arrested," the PML-N MNA demanded. "Aleem Khan, Aleema Khan, Pervez Elahi and Pervez Khattak should also be arrested.
"We are in favour of accountability; in fact, it can even start from our government. But then [true] accountability should be conducted. Opposition should not be suppressed through a media trial."
Abbasi urged the NA speaker to ensure the parliament's supremacy by issuing Rafique's production orders — a demand PPP's Qamar seconded.
"It looks like the next session [of the assembly] will have to be staged in Adiala," the PPP MNA said. "The government's aim is to malign the opposition; it wants to rule as a single party.
"Opposition members are jailed in dictatorships not democracies," Qamar added.
When Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took centre stage to rebut the opposition's remarks, the house burst into a now familiar ruckus.
"The PML-N does not seem to have been raised right," the minister, notorious for his fiery parliamentary speeches, said as he responded to the uproar.
"They do not listen to anyone [but themselves]."
Deputy speaker Qasim Suri advised Chaudhry to take back his words, to which he cheekily replied: "all right then. Let me say that their upbringing has been good."
Continuing, the information minister pointed out that: "Chairman NAB was appointed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi."
When PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb interjected, Chaudhry hit back saying: "You also have to go [to jail so] please be patient."
It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had on Tuesday "started examining" a complaint against Aurangzeb for allegedly possessing assets beyond her known sources of income.
Chaudhry made it clear that the government will not make the corruption watchdog stop its activities, noting that "if we do not hold stained people accountable then PTI has no right to govern."
"Free and fair accountability is being conducted for the first time in Pakistan," he added. "Let the NAB and courts do their jobs. Making the process of accountability controversial will not be beneficial."
Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed, meanwhile, suggested a rather radical solution to the menace of corruption.
"A resolution should be passed that whoever has looted even a penny of this nation should be hanged on D-Chowk, and their assets be auctioned off."
The minister claimed that "seven PML-N members" — one of whom he said was present in the parliament — "have asked me for an NRO".
The cases will, however, continue, Saeed maintained.
The NA session was adjourned till Thursday.
Comments (19)
Birds of "corrupt" feathers want to flock together.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should be the first one to be arrested for helping Ishaq Dar run away while former was the PM.
In law arrest of person, has a specific purpose. Ministers arrested were involved in corruption and have been evasive in pursuit of justice. Therefore they were taken into custody. None of this would would have been necessary had the previous PPP & PLMn governments acted responsibly and for the purpose they were elected.
What about shahid Khaqan Abbasi who helped ishaq dar flee while he himself PM of the country.
Hope these two are next for jail rest. The crooks are being put in and only the crooked are standing up for them. Mr Abbasi ,have you explained the terms of the Qatar LNG deal yet. You have left a message in the LNG supply.
How quickly they come to defend their partners in crime!
is it a joke, common people is bearing cost against these production orders, it should be end, i think shahbaz sharif and khawaja brothers instead enjoying their arrest. coz everything is at govt expense
This is also NRO please stop for Pakistan
Why ? So he can come and start giving emotional-public-hitting speeches instead of giving facts to NAB. All they know how to give speeches and make money with corruption and nothing else !!
Democracy is in big danger. How would parliament, Demoracy and the country survive unless thieves are sitting in parliament. I support the idea that a production order be issued forthwith to ensure that parliament is not deprived of alledged criminals.
NAB is going after government and opposition, as well as others. When NAB is supposed to be independent institution, then why opposition wants/alleges government to put pressure on it? This clearly means the PML-N had been using NAB for its own ends.
Everybody knows why this so called duo of 'opposition' is in such a desperate collusion; both are full of crooks, some in and others in queue for their turn to be taken in. And system allows such questionable characters to go law makers? Isn't there something amiss, seriously?
What a joke this government is
I don't know why production orders are issued to bring the criminals in Parliaments, where as they should be de-seated on the clause of corruption, immediately on charge, like Shahbaz Sharif, along with his sons, Kh Brothers, must stay there. What happened to Dr Aasim.
Another production order for an accused of assets beyound means - this is getting out of control and a joke of true democracy. Corrupt mafia and their cronies trying to get control of NA and sympathies - this is rediculious, and how come accused can attend national assemby?
Keep him there, NO need, because there is NO legislation going on or any laws are under review, only corruption debate, and he is already in Jail on corruption charges, so better keep that criminal there to save some more public money.
Don't worry your turn is coming.
The only production orders for people like Saad & co. Should be to appear before all those members of the public out whom they embezzled hard earned money through a housing scam.
Mr. Abbassi you’re not concerned about Saad Rafique but are worried about yourself as your corrupt past financial dealings.
Accountability is a must for any country to exist. You Abbassi MUST Be in JAIL for letting DAR corrupt Finance go to England!