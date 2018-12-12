NAB presents Rafique brothers in court to secure physical remand

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has presented PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique before an accountability court in Lahore to secure their 15-day physical remand.

Accountability court judge Syed Najamul Hasan will hear the petition, whereas NAB's Special Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua is expected to present the bureau's arguments.

Roads around the accountability court have been closed for normal traffic, while police has also placed barbed wires on roads leading to the judicial complex, in order to keep PML-N workers at bay.

Police prevented lawyers from entering the courtroom, which led to scuffles between the two parties.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court of its accusations against the Saad and his brother. "Khawaja Saad Rafique opened a company in his and his wife's name," he said. "Then, the Executive Builders' name was changed to Paragon."

"Paragon Housing Society is illegal; an approval for its construction was not obtained," the NAB official alleged. "Ninety people from whom the Khawaja brothers took money but did not allot plots to, have contacted NAB. They also took a lot of commission from Executive Builders' accounts. We have to conduct an inquiry."

When the judge asked if the Khawaja brothers had been cooperating with NAB's investigation, the prosecutor replied in the affirmative. "Yes, indeed, they have been appearing before NAB and recording their statements," Janjua said.

The NAB prosecutor produced the statement of a certain Shahid Butt who, it said, is a partner of a block in Paragon scheme and has admitted that Saad used to attend every meeting of the housing scheme.

At this, the accountability judge instructed the NAB official to present a handwritten statement of Butt's, adding that "this seems as if it was written by NAB itself."

"Do not put [words] in Shahid Butt's mouth," the court warned.

The prosecutor then informed the court of Qaiser Amin Butt who, it said, has claimed that "the Khawaja brothers are co-owners of the Paragon scheme and that Nadim Zia is their frontman."

Saad, during a conversation with his counsel, complained of conditions in the NAB lock-up, where he spent the previous night.

"My home meals have been stopped," the former Railways minister said. "There is no door bolt in the washroom [although] they have removed cameras from there.

"My home meals have been stopped. I did not take my breakfast this morning because the [food served] was not of the quality that it could be eaten."

On Tuesday, Saad and his sibling were taken into custody by the corruption watchdog for their alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam case.

The arrests were made after the siblings' attempt to secure pre-arrest bail was turned down by the Lahore High Court.

More details to follow