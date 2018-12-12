NAB granted 10-day physical remand of Khawaja brothers in Paragon Housing scam case
An accountability court in Lahore granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 10-day physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing scam case.
NAB, which had taken the siblings into custody a day earlier following the rejection of their petition to obtain pre-arrest bail, had sought 15-day remand of the two. The court instead granted 10-day remand with instructions to produce both the accused before the court on December 22.
Ahead of the hearing, roads around the accountability court were closed for normal traffic, while police also placed barbed wires around the judicial complex in order to keep PML-N workers at bay.
After the hearing began, NAB's Special Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua apprised accountability court judge Justice Syed Najamul Hasan of its accusations against Saad and his brother.
"Khawaja Saad Rafique opened a company in his and his wife's name," he said. "Then, Executive Builders' name was changed to Paragon."
"Paragon Housing Society is illegal; an approval for its construction was not obtained," the NAB official alleged. "Ninety people from whom the Khawaja brothers took money but did not allot plots to have contacted NAB. They also took a lot of commission from Executive Builders' accounts. We have to conduct an inquiry."
When the judge asked if the Khawaja brothers had been cooperating with NAB's investigation, the prosecutor replied in the affirmative. "Yes, indeed, they have been appearing before NAB and recording their statements," Janjua said.
The NAB prosecutor produced the statement of a certain Shahid Butt who, it said, is a partner of a block in the Paragon scheme and has admitted that Saad used to attend every meeting of scheme's administrators.
At this, the accountability judge instructed the NAB official to present a handwritten statement from Butt, adding that "this seems as if it was written by NAB itself."
"Do not put [words] in Shahid Butt's mouth," the court warned.
The prosecutor then informed the court of a statement provided by one Qaiser Amin Butt who, it said, has claimed that "the Khawaja brothers are co-owners of the Paragon scheme and that Nadim Zia is their frontman."
Amjad Pervez, the Khawaja brothers' counsel, told the court that their clients have been cooperating fully with NAB and have presented themselves before the watchdog six times.
The defence counsel said that cases of alleged corruption were also created against Saad during Pervez Musharraf's era but that after three years, NAB did not find anything.
"Political cases were created against the brothers then, and political cases are being created against them now," Pervez said.
He denied that the siblings had anything to do with the Paragon housing scheme, adding that "the project was built 15 years ago but not a single document has been found that proves that they they are the owners."
Saad unhappy with NAB lock-up conditions
Saad, during a conversation with his counsel in courtroom today, complained of conditions in the NAB lock-up, where he spent the previous night.
"My home-cooked meals have been stopped," the former Railways minister said. "There is no door bolt in the washroom [although] they have removed cameras from there.
"I did not take my breakfast this morning because the [food served] was not of the quality that it could be eaten."
The accountability judge expressed his anger at NAB over Saad's complaint, saying: "This should not happen even if someone is a convict. NAB should commit in writing that it will place door bolts in its washrooms.
"Investigate, but not by unnatural means," the judge further instructed the bureau's representatives.
When the government fails to show any progress on economic and diplomatic front they resort to cheap political revenge
@Ahmed, this NAB seems independent from Govt!!
@Ahmed, if this is cheap political revenge then just produce your case in front of the judge and clear yoyr name.
No one is stopping these two brothers of produce their own documents. All they seem to do is give speeches.
To start of with explain the huge wealth they have gathered.
Money trail please, simple.
Mr. Rafique is as bad as they come!
Well done NAB These thugs thought they were above the law. Justice will prevail.
@Ahmed, what does this mean? Why are you parroting the words like “political revenge”? What does the NAB Chairman have against these two brothers? It is a sad state of affairs when every thief hides behind meaningless terms like political revenge and they find people like you blindly vouching for them while jeopardizing their own afterlife. If we buy this theory of political revenge, then not a single politician in Pakistan is corrupt, they are all innocent and being set up by someone else. Is this plausible?
The dynamic duo of corruption!
Saadi should have the breakfast provided, it is the most important meal of the day. Besides it was the same food being provided for 5 years when saad was an mna, he didn’t care then.
Well done NAB ... all corrupts should face the music
@Ahmed,
What makes you think its "cheap political revenge"? A motorcycle rider is now owner of towers in Dubai ever since he came in government. Should that not be probed?
How people have become so insensitive to corruption is a new low in morality!
We have to understand very clearly that politics is to serve the people and the nation to the best of your ability without gaining any personal interest.Our politicians are all found in Real estate business.
He was also heard complaining about 'poor quality' breakfast in jail. Why did his government not notice that when they were in power? Did he ever care about such insignificant matters when plundering?
he does not like NAB lockup food, what about the 90 people who paid money for plots in the housing scheme? their investments vanished. do you think they can eat any meal without worrying? Eat the food, or fast.
@Tamza, good.
Well give him d class facilities to wake him up. Party is over!
Like others, it is highly probable that Saad Rafiq will suddenly become sick in custody and will use as an excuse to avoid further investigation. Why these coward criminals become ill in jail and are afraid to face ground realities and consequences of their corrupt practices?
NAB seems independent, and as PMLN says gov is taking revenge, well again NAB seems independent because even in peshawar dha Mr saad rafiq bought most of the plots and when lauched they started selling it at very high price. someone should take notice of that too
Can someone please shed light on what does "physical remand" entail?
NAB is dictated to follow pre planned scripts.
@Tamza, Are you sure. Then how come the Information Minister as well as IK know how many people from the opposition will be arrested by NAB.
@Wow , Does this mean money trail only from PML (N). What about the PTI walas.
@Ahmed,
Explain his wealth?
@Wow , "Money trail please, simple."
Prize Bonds - so he claims.
I've never known anyone become a billionaire with prize bonds - he is world's first!!!
@Ahmed, I guess you forgot to read the part where his company took money from people and never gave them plots in return. May be you should return their money and defend your iron bean.
Poor conditions? I thought he was iron bean.
The only money trail they have presented so far is the winning jackpots on prize bonds.. Apparently they have hit jackpots all the time every time.
Unfortunately, the accountability process is so lop-sided that it brings credibility into serious question. A case in point: Hanif Abbasi an ex parliamentarian has been sentenced to life imprisonment, a similar case involving 10 times the quantity of the same prohibited material has been pending for many years and no decision reached.
Cheap efforts by the government and establishment in convince with NAB to put pressure
Why Khawaja brothers are afraid from arrest if they are innocent let the court decide!!! Nobody is above the Law.