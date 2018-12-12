Indian PM Modi's BJP loses key state elections
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered an embarrassing defeat in three state elections in its stronghold just months before national elections.
According to results announced Wednesday by the Election Commission, the opposition Congress party was a clear winner in Chhattisgarh state, and fell one seat short of a majority in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
ANALYSIS: Indian state polls spell setback for Modi, boost for Congress
With a regional party offering support, the Congress party is set to rule all three states.
Voting in the three states was spread over the past two weeks.
The setback to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to revive the political fortunes of the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, a year ago.
India's national elections are due by April.
Let us wait for 2019 General Election. Promises made by Rahul Gandhi to Farmers and unemployed youth will come true or not, has to be seen and that will decide the fate of Congress. No government can waive off the loans of farmers and unemployment will always be there whosoever rule the country because of population. No government is fully prepared to give employment to youths. However, it is to be seen that BJP will come or not in April/May 2019 election.
Rajasthan was misgoverned, and BJP was ruling MP and Chattisgarh from 15 years. However Modi will not be affected in General elections as those would be fought on national issues.
Democracy is only maturing and it is the people who ultimately triumph..
Modi's time is over, he has to go.
This is beauty of democracy.It state election and generally voting is done considering local/ state issues. At national level, Modi is still appreciated.
People are keeping opposition alive. Change after 15 years is good for democracy. Modi doesn't have threat in centre, he will win again in 2019.
Don’t get exited, it’s state election only, Modi will not leave pm chair for next 10 years
No matter... Modi Ji will be definitely come in 2019...