Indian PM Modi's BJP loses key state elections

AFPDecember 12, 2018

BJP suffers embarrassing defeat in three state elections in its stronghold just months before national elections. — AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered an embarrassing defeat in three state elections in its stronghold just months before national elections.

According to results announced Wednesday by the Election Commission, the opposition Congress party was a clear winner in Chhattisgarh state, and fell one seat short of a majority in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

ANALYSIS: Indian state polls spell setback for Modi, boost for Congress

With a regional party offering support, the Congress party is set to rule all three states.

Voting in the three states was spread over the past two weeks.

The setback to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to revive the political fortunes of the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, a year ago.

India's national elections are due by April.

DK PAMNANI
Dec 12, 2018 11:22am

Let us wait for 2019 General Election. Promises made by Rahul Gandhi to Farmers and unemployed youth will come true or not, has to be seen and that will decide the fate of Congress. No government can waive off the loans of farmers and unemployment will always be there whosoever rule the country because of population. No government is fully prepared to give employment to youths. However, it is to be seen that BJP will come or not in April/May 2019 election.

Vikram Sood
Dec 12, 2018 11:23am

Rajasthan was misgoverned, and BJP was ruling MP and Chattisgarh from 15 years. However Modi will not be affected in General elections as those would be fought on national issues.

Pulakeshi
Dec 12, 2018 11:29am

Democracy is only maturing and it is the people who ultimately triumph..

SkyHawk
Dec 12, 2018 11:31am

Modi's time is over, he has to go.

King
Dec 12, 2018 11:37am

This is beauty of democracy.It state election and generally voting is done considering local/ state issues. At national level, Modi is still appreciated.

Desi dimag
Dec 12, 2018 11:44am

People are keeping opposition alive. Change after 15 years is good for democracy. Modi doesn't have threat in centre, he will win again in 2019.

Mahen
Dec 12, 2018 11:46am

Don’t get exited, it’s state election only, Modi will not leave pm chair for next 10 years

Usman
Dec 12, 2018 12:01pm

No matter... Modi Ji will be definitely come in 2019...

