Pakistan rejects 'politically motivated' listing as violator of religious freedoms by US
As Washington announced that Islamabad had been added to a list of violators of religious freedoms, Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the "unilateral and politically motivated pronouncement", and suggested the US introspect over the "exponential rise" of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in America.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had on Tuesday said that Pakistan was joining Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, North Korea, Burma, Eritrea, Sudan and Tajikistan on a list of countries that have "engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom".
The Foreign Office (FO) today issued Islamabad's reaction to the listing, saying: "Pakistan rejects the US State Department's unilateral and politically motivated pronouncement ... Besides the clear biases reflected from these designations, there are serious questions over the credentials and impartiality of the self-proclaimed jury involved in this unwarranted exercise."
The FO explained measures that the government had taken to safeguard the rights of its citizens, including the use of legal and administrative mechanisms, adding that Islamabad submits compliance reports on its obligations with respect to fundamental freedoms as a party to seven of nine core human rights treaties.
How Pakistan safeguards its minorities, according to FO:
- Equal treatment of minorities enshrined in Constitution
- Special seats reserved for minorities in Parliament
- National Commission on Human Rights addresses concerns over violations of minorities' rights
- Successive governments make protection of minorities a priority
- Judiciary has made several landmark decisions to protect the properties and places of worship of minority communities
"Pakistan does not need counsel by any individual country how to protect the rights of its minorities," the statement asserted.
The FO suggested that honest introspection on Washington's part would have been a timely move in order to ascertain the causes behind the exponential rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the US.
"Sadly, the proponents of human rights worldwide close their eyes to the systematic persecution of minorities subjected to alien domination and foreign occupation such as in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.
The FO described Pakistan as a "multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together."
Last year, Pompeo had placed Pakistan on a special watch list — a step short of the designation — which is used to persuade the targeted nation into introducing reforms suggested in annual US reports for religious freedom.
The designation is based on these annual reports and opens the door for further actions, including US economic sanctions. The US has already imposed strict economic sanctions on Pakistan for its alleged refusal to follow the Trump administration’s Afghan strategy.
The designation also includes al-Nusra Front, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, Al Qaeda, Al Shabab, Boko Haram, the Houthis, Isis, Isis-Khorasan, and the Taliban as entities of particular concern.
Comments (15)
How funny India is not there in the list !!
Who is US to do so? Why it is curbing only Muslim nations, what about India, Israel and US itself?
Before the cross border neighbors comment on here and celebrate, Please look into your own backyard of the protection of minorities such as Muslims, Christians etc, and above all atrocities in Kashmir on daily basis, Why is the USA sleeping on this?
Pakistan shd put sanction on American and stop all export
the biggest violators, the US, Israelis, and India arent on the list. Such a sham list.
Excellent response.
Faith based phobias and discrimination exists among the people in every country, the question and concern however relates to the sufficiency of the constitutional protections and the laws in the country to ensure equality regardless of one’s faith, color or creed as well as the performance and competency of the government to implement those laws without prejudice.
@Sharjeel, Correct,It's all Politics.
@Sharjeel, More will be coming from US.
@fairplay, as per you...but world thinks different..
If the government reacted to local issues as fast as it's reaction to American statements. Maybe we never be on this list
It is high time, all Muslims countries did same to USA.
US will press Pakistan and make Pakistan do things US wants. It is as simple as that. They are not concerned about any human rights as they are the biggest violators of human rights.
This is all politics. If it wasn’t both India and Israel will be on top of the list.
Why don't we create our own list and add the US in it?