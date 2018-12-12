IHC to announce verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's plea for removal of name from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is expected to announce its verdict on Wednesday on a petition filed by prime minister's aide Syed Zulfi Bukhari seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The interior ministry had placed Bukhari's name on the ECL in August upon the National Accountability Bureau's request after he was accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands, and of owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Bukhari — who is the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development — challenged the decision in the IHC in October.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will today announce the verdict that it had reserved in a previous hearing on Dec 4.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader is facing another case in the Supreme Court, where his appointment as premier's aide was challenged on account of his holding dual nationality.

More details to follow.