DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC to announce verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's plea for removal of name from ECL

Dawn.comDecember 12, 2018

Email

Zulfi Bukhari is the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development. — DawnNewsTV
Zulfi Bukhari is the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is expected to announce its verdict on Wednesday on a petition filed by prime minister's aide Syed Zulfi Bukhari seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The interior ministry had placed Bukhari's name on the ECL in August upon the National Accountability Bureau's request after he was accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands, and of owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

Bukhari — who is the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development — challenged the decision in the IHC in October.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will today announce the verdict that it had reserved in a previous hearing on Dec 4.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader is facing another case in the Supreme Court, where his appointment as premier's aide was challenged on account of his holding dual nationality.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A praetorian state?

A praetorian state?

The civil-military imbalance has remained a major source of political instability.

Editorial

December 12, 2018

Cabinet review

IT is a good idea, but perhaps its time has not come as yet. With a new session of the National Assembly set to...
CPEC and Balochistan
Updated December 12, 2018

CPEC and Balochistan

Findings of CPEC-related cell should rightly be a source of extreme consternation for Balochistan.
December 12, 2018

Crimes of war

IN a year that witnessed an unprecedented groundswell of testimonies from survivors of sexual violence across the...
December 11, 2018

Tax headaches and FBR

FACED with a revenue shortfall in excess of Rs100bn, the government is reportedly hunting for ideas on raising new...
Updated December 11, 2018

PAC impasse

THE deadlock appears closer to being broken, but it will need common sense and goodwill from both sides. The...
December 11, 2018

History in ruins

IN an effort to draw attention to one of the oldest and most neglected historical sites — Mehrgarh in Balochistan...