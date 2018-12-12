No fuel for motorcyclists riding without helmets in Islamabad

Motorcyclists riding without a helmet in Islamabad will not be allowed to purchase fuel from petrol pumps, according to a notification issued by District Magistrate Mohammad Hamza Shafqat on Tuesday.

The notice observes that due to non-adherence to safety measures, especially putting on safety helmets, the ratio for motorcyclists dying from road accidents dramatically increases.

This year, out of 68 fatal accidents of bikers in the federal capital, 50 were found to be not wearing safety helmets. This means that the ratio of bikers who died due to non-usage of helmets is 75 per cent of all reported deaths of motorcyclists in the capital.

"It is directed that all petrol [pumps] shall ensure that fuel may not be sold to any motorcyclist who is travelling without [a] safety helmet," the district magistrate's office has instructed.

"[A] complete ban is being imposed on [the sale] of fuel to motorcyclist[s] [riding] without wearing safety helmets, in the interest of public safety."

Earlier this month, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam through a letter had asked the Karachi police chief to persuade owners of petrol pumps located within the limits of Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road (between Metropole signal and Do Talwar roundabout) and I.I. Chundrigar Road to ensure that "no fuel is sold to any motorcyclist not wearing a helmet".