DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US adds Pakistan to blacklist for religious freedom violations

AFPUpdated December 11, 2018

Email

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has designated Pakistan among “countries of particular concern”. — AP/File
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has designated Pakistan among “countries of particular concern”. — AP/File

The United States said on Tuesday it has added Pakistan to its blacklist of countries that violate religious freedom, ramping up pressure over the treatment of minorities in the country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had designated Pakistan among “countries of particular concern” in a congressionally mandated annual report, meaning the US government is obliged to exert pressure to end freedom violations.

Pompeo a year earlier had placed Pakistan on a special watch list — a step short of the designation — in what had been seen as a US tactic to press Islamabad into reforms.

“In far too many places across the globe, individuals continue to face harassment, arrests or even death for simply living their lives in accordance with their beliefs,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“The United States will not stand by as spectators in the face of such oppression,” he said.

Nine countries remained for another year on the list of Countries of Particular Concern — China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. They are accused of having engaged in or tolerated ”systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom”.

The US removed one country from the list — Uzbekistan — but kept it on the watch list.

Pompeo also put on the watch list Russia, adding another item of contention to the relationship between the two powers.

Russia has increasingly drawn concern in the US over its treatment of Jehovah's Witnesses, the heterodox Christian group known for proselytization.

Also on the watch list was the Comoros, the Indian Ocean archipelago that is almost exclusively Sunni Muslim.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Nadeem
Dec 11, 2018 09:20pm

What about India and Saudi Arabia-two of their closest allies!

Recommend 0
cell
Dec 11, 2018 09:21pm

What we all need to do is ignore USA, Threats Against Pakistan like they always do.

Recommend 0
Amir ahmad
Dec 11, 2018 09:28pm

Please add United States at top of ur list.

Recommend 0
Abdulrauf
Dec 11, 2018 09:35pm

So india is killing Kashmiris for abiding to get freedom is not in thd list.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 11, 2018 09:36pm

is US even important any more?

Recommend 0
Neutral
Dec 11, 2018 09:37pm

What about rights of black Americans??

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 11, 2018 09:38pm

Yeah no one cares

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Dec 11, 2018 09:39pm

Asia Bibi case may be

Recommend 0
Patriotic 786
Dec 11, 2018 09:39pm

Thanks to Hussain Haqqani nexus in the US.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Dec 11, 2018 09:44pm

What about India? The govt there is itself actively persecuting lower caste hindus and muslims. Typical double standards by US!

Recommend 0
Des
Dec 11, 2018 09:45pm

It’s not a blacklist it’s a blackmail list to bring a country to its knees.

Recommend 0
Saqib
Dec 11, 2018 09:46pm

A political tool for arm twisting,no wonder India and Burma is on the list

Recommend 0
malik
Dec 11, 2018 09:48pm

how about Saudi Arabia?

Recommend 0
ehsan
Dec 11, 2018 09:48pm

Did he remember to add name of Israel. Obviously not.

Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 11, 2018 09:48pm

Meaning what? US does business with almost all those countries - and stands strongly by Saudi Arabia

Recommend 0
HA
Dec 11, 2018 09:49pm

This is how they blackmail countries who do no bow to their demands!

Recommend 0
suma
Dec 11, 2018 09:50pm

and what did amrika achieved

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 11, 2018

Tax headaches and FBR

FACED with a revenue shortfall in excess of Rs100bn, the government is reportedly hunting for ideas on raising new...
Updated December 11, 2018

PAC impasse

THE deadlock appears closer to being broken, but it will need common sense and goodwill from both sides. The...
December 11, 2018

History in ruins

IN an effort to draw attention to one of the oldest and most neglected historical sites — Mehrgarh in Balochistan...
Updated December 10, 2018

Squabbling within cabinet

IT is somewhere between open warfare and stealthy attacks, but the squabbling between federal cabinet members and ...
People bomb
Updated December 10, 2018

People bomb

One wonders what previous governments were thinking when they put family planning on the back burner.
December 10, 2018

Thalassaemia risk

A LARGE part of what troubles the healthcare sector in Pakistan is the lack of consistency. One reminder of this was...