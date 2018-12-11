DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saad Rafique, brother Salman taken into NAB custody in Paragon Housing scam case

Rana BilalUpdated December 11, 2018

Email

Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique's request for bail was denied by the court. — DawnNewsTV
Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique's request for bail was denied by the court. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were on Tuesday taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for their alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam case, DawnNewsTV reported.

The NAB prosecutor, after delivering his arguments before a two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi, said that the brothers' request for bail should be rejected by the court.

In his arguments, the bureau's prosecutor said that NAB was conducting its investigation against the Khawaja brothers on the basis of the law and added that they were certainly linked to the Paragon Housing Society.

He said that Rafique's wife had partnered with Qaisar Amin Butt in the housing scheme, and that the brothers had received money from the housing society.

"The Khawaja brothers have admitted that they took millions of rupees as commission," the prosecutor claimed, adding that Saad's brother-in-law was also a partner in the society.

"If money is earned through illegal means and still mentioned in tax returns, it doesn't make it legitimate," he contended.

The NAB prosecutor said that in a statement given to NAB, Shahid Butt, another one of the accused, had alleged that Saad used to come to every meeting and issue people allotment letters.

He stated that the inquiry against the two brothers was initiated during the PML-N government.

"The NAB chairman has remained a judge," he said. "He doesn't have an animosity against nor friendship with anyone. He works according to the law."

The Khawaja brothers' counsel said that "from the total profit of the Executive Builders, only 6 per cent was taken by their clients," adding that "they had declared whatever they had earned."

The NAB prosecutor accused the brothers of "allotting one house to as many as three different persons" — to which Saad took exception and rejected the allegation.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, another of the brothers' counsels, told the court that their clients had not skipped even one of the hearings.

The deputy prosecutor general said that the petitioner can only be told the reason of their arrest, after their arrest and not before. "According to Section 24(d) of the NAB Ordinance, the reasons of arrest can be told afterwards," he said.

The court contested the explanation, remarking that such a course of action is taken only when a raid is conducted.

Before the court dismissed the brothers' petition, their counsel gave the LHC bench a rundown on the allegations against them.

Following the rejection of the petition, the bureau took the Khawaja brothers into custody and transferred them to its lock-up.

Meanwhile, PML-N representative Shiza Khawaja wrote an application to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue Saad Rafique's production orders for the current assembly session.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Sajjad Khan
Dec 11, 2018 02:01pm

These People &others if convicted should be banned for life from holdingh any public office

Recommend 0
Justice chaudry
Dec 11, 2018 02:04pm

About time, include his corruption as railways minister.

Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 11, 2018 02:04pm

It’s about time! - but we need convictions not arrests by NAB

Recommend 0
Omer
Dec 11, 2018 02:06pm

Another biased judgement to keep pressure on the opposition!! If you have evidence, charge them!! But until such time, why you want to keep him or SS in custody?

Recommend 0
Shafayat Hussain Bhat
Dec 11, 2018 02:10pm

good

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 11, 2018 02:13pm

Too little, too late.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 11, 2018 03:26pm

Were these people serving public or looting the country.

Recommend 0
MYN
Dec 11, 2018 03:28pm

If you're corrupt either you must be in cabinet or in NAB custody.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 11, 2018

Tax headaches and FBR

FACED with a revenue shortfall in excess of Rs100bn, the government is reportedly hunting for ideas on raising new...
Updated December 11, 2018

PAC impasse

THE deadlock appears closer to being broken, but it will need common sense and goodwill from both sides. The...
December 11, 2018

History in ruins

IN an effort to draw attention to one of the oldest and most neglected historical sites — Mehrgarh in Balochistan...
Updated December 10, 2018

Squabbling within cabinet

IT is somewhere between open warfare and stealthy attacks, but the squabbling between federal cabinet members and ...
People bomb
Updated December 10, 2018

People bomb

One wonders what previous governments were thinking when they put family planning on the back burner.
December 10, 2018

Thalassaemia risk

A LARGE part of what troubles the healthcare sector in Pakistan is the lack of consistency. One reminder of this was...