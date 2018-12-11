Balochistan cabinet shocked by CPEC presentation
KARACHI: The Balochistan cabinet was left shell-shocked at the end of a briefing on the progress of CPEC projects in the province when it was revealed that no progress has been made in any projects outside Gwadar and the meagre share of the province in the overall portfolio of CPEC projects.
The briefing was provided by the CPEC Cell that the Balochistan government has recently established with help from the World Bank.
According to a source who was present during the meeting on Monday, which lasted all day, almost four hours were spent on the briefing from the cell.
The major finding of the cell was that all projects connected with the western route have seen no progress whatsoever, and the overall size of the portfolio of CPEC projects in Balochistan is miniscule where less than 9 per cent of the total committed, around $5.5b billion, is for the province and less than $1bn has been spent in four years. Of this $1bn, around $200m is accounted for by the Hub power plant.
The cabinet members described the CPEC spending thus far as “a joke” and they blasted the previous government for its inaction.
In the energy sector, the cabinet was informed that the current shortfall of 700MW in the province means that all the new power injected into the grid as a result of CPEC power projects has not found its way to Balochistan and that Makran Division has still not been connected to the national grid.
Two projects negotiated by the previous government — Quetta Mass Transit and PAT feeder to Quetta water project — will both be revisited by the new government.
“The debt and liabilities of both projects will be borne by the Government of Balochistan and the costs revealed in the feasibility are very high,” according to the source.
The Quetta Mass Transit cost, for example, is $912m which is larger than the total development budget of the provincial government. The cost of land acquisition, displacement and resettlement and income tax and customs duties are not included in this figure.
For the PAT feeder, the water will need to be pumped up to an elevation of 6,000 feet across a distance of 280km to reach Quetta, using 9 pumping stations at different points across the pipeline. The project cost is Rs40bn, also to be borne by the Balochistan government.
Outside of Gwadar, the cabinet was informed that the roads of the western route have seen no progress, and more than half of the Balochistan component of the western route is still not officially part of the CPEC agenda.
Without the inclusion of these projects in the agenda of the Joint Working Group on Transport and Infrastructure, the projects are not eligible for concessionary financing from CPEC funding lines. The federal government has committed to fund these from its development budget, but thus far the allocated funds have not been released despite a passage of three years.
The cabinet members were also annoyed that the Hoshab-Basima-Sorab section of the road has been shown as part of the western route by the federal government even though this project began in 2006 and is part of the common alignment.
The cabinet members agreed that the Balochistan government will take a bold and firm line for their province in the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee meeting scheduled to be held in Beijing next week.
Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2018
PTI Govt will fasttrack all projects under CPEC and establish Pakistan as a developed nation within a few years.
Question China first and then the previous government, plus the managers, supervisors, higher authorities. Definitely there is corruption going on.
And then we wonder why there is so much resentment within the province. All the Baloch want is a life of dignity, respect, and getting the support they deserve. If our federal government consistently fails to provide any of that, should we really be surprised or angry when they start demanding total freedom?
There are four Chinese companies involved in CPEC who are alleged with corruption in their own country. Pakistan government should have taken note of it.
Yes, here he goes again!
Finally, something concrete to compare PML-N with PTI. One allegation against PML-N was lack of disclosure on CPEC. This now is being addressed, hopefully.
@Sohail, previos corrupt government taking note on corrupt?
It is time to stop ignoring Baluchistan and give it its share of resources and funding. I am hopeful that Chief Justice and the PM will take the necessary steps to address the injustice.
It is an encouraging & commendable sign that realization has come across to these representatives of people of Baluchistan that unless they don’t take bold steps in demanding equitable share in the CPEC, the economic fate of this backward province will remain obscured and unchanged.
The CPEC being a game changer for Pakistan, has its major hub of activities ongoing at Gawadar port & it is no secret that its development has had very little economic impact over the local population.The stories of deprivation of the people who lost their ancestors land due enforced takeover through land acquisition act with little or no payments made, displacement of fishing village, to accommodate construction of Chinese resort, & allowing large Chinese launches, with fish catch processing units to fish in coastal waters, depriving the local fishermen of their livelihood, are widespread.The govt. must provide job training to locals in China, in order to bring economic prosperity to these poor families.
@Zak, pti kill Pakistan economy. Good luck with your pti