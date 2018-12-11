DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lady health workers boycott anti-polio drive in GB

Jamil NagriUpdated December 11, 2018

Email

Lady health workers say that despite conducting polio drive for years, they don't get health allowances. — File photo
Lady health workers say that despite conducting polio drive for years, they don't get health allowances. — File photo

GILGIT: Lady health workers have boycotted the current anti-polio campaign in all 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to press for their demands.

According to a press release issued by the GB lady health workers association on Monday, the lady health workers have been conducting anti-polio campaigns in GB since 1996, but they are not getting health allowances.

It said health department workers, including contingent employees, had been getting health allowances since 2014, but the lady health workers had been denied this facility.

“Officials of the health department are not ready to meet our demands. They accept our demands are genuine but are not ready to address them. No official has contacted us so far,” it said.

Talking to Dawn, vice president of the lady health workers association Ghazala Peerzada said that even service structure had not been made for lady health workers so far. “Many workers have retired, but they are not getting pension. We have no privileges like other government employees have,” she regretted.

She said they were being pressurised to end the boycott.

The nationwide anti-polio campaign started on Monday to vaccinate more than 38 million children under five years of age.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world that have reported poliovirus cases this year.

Meanwhile, GB Chief Secretary Mohammad Khurram Agha inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child in Gilgit.

Gilgit Deputy Commissioner Samiullaah Farooq reviewed the progress of the first day of anti-polio campaign during a meeting.

He ordered strict action against those lady health workers who tried to disturb the campaign.

The district health officer told the meeting that the performance of health employees and volunteers remained good.

The meeting was attended by officials of the district administration, health department, police and GB scouts.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 11, 2018

Tax headaches and FBR

FACED with a revenue shortfall in excess of Rs100bn, the government is reportedly hunting for ideas on raising new...
Updated December 11, 2018

PAC impasse

THE deadlock appears closer to being broken, but it will need common sense and goodwill from both sides. The...
December 11, 2018

History in ruins

IN an effort to draw attention to one of the oldest and most neglected historical sites — Mehrgarh in Balochistan...
Updated December 10, 2018

Squabbling within cabinet

IT is somewhere between open warfare and stealthy attacks, but the squabbling between federal cabinet members and ...
People bomb
Updated December 10, 2018

People bomb

One wonders what previous governments were thinking when they put family planning on the back burner.
December 10, 2018

Thalassaemia risk

A LARGE part of what troubles the healthcare sector in Pakistan is the lack of consistency. One reminder of this was...