DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rally held to condemn abuses in held-Kashmir

Tariq NaqashUpdated December 11, 2018

Email

Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning human rights abuses by Indian troops in IHK. — File photo
Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning human rights abuses by Indian troops in IHK. — File photo

MUZAFFARABAD: Peo­ple from different walks of life held a protest demonstration on Monday to draw the international community’s attention to human rights violations in India-held Kashmir (IHK).

The demonstration was held under the aegis of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), a Srinagar-based organisation, to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly on this day in 1948.

Participants, who included students and civil society activists, marched through the Muzaffarabad-Islamabad highway near the Ambore refugee camp, amid downpour, while chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

They carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans condemning human rights abuses by Indian troops in IHK.

“Where is justice in case of Jammu and Kashmir,” read one placard.

Speaking on the occasion, IFJHR vice chairman Mus­h­taqul Islam regretted that those who proclaimed themselves as champions of human rights were silent on rights violations in IHK. “Before marking this day as fashion, they should first stop human rights violations in India-held territory,” he stressed.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, a migrant leader, lamented that while the West had been maintaining “shameless silence” over human rights violations by non-Muslim states such as India, Israel and Myanmar, it had been using the same term as a tool to subdue Muslim countries.

“There should be an end to this hypocrisy and double standards,” he said.

PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir appreciated the June 2018 report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as a “significant breakthrough” after a long time.

However, he stressed that the UN must establish an international inquiry commission to investigate human rights violations in occupied Kashmir as suggested by the report.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
hyderabadi
Dec 11, 2018 11:08am

What do they achieve by these rallies other than causing traffic jam???

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 11, 2018

Tax headaches and FBR

FACED with a revenue shortfall in excess of Rs100bn, the government is reportedly hunting for ideas on raising new...
Updated December 11, 2018

PAC impasse

THE deadlock appears closer to being broken, but it will need common sense and goodwill from both sides. The...
December 11, 2018

History in ruins

IN an effort to draw attention to one of the oldest and most neglected historical sites — Mehrgarh in Balochistan...
Updated December 10, 2018

Squabbling within cabinet

IT is somewhere between open warfare and stealthy attacks, but the squabbling between federal cabinet members and ...
People bomb
Updated December 10, 2018

People bomb

One wonders what previous governments were thinking when they put family planning on the back burner.
December 10, 2018

Thalassaemia risk

A LARGE part of what troubles the healthcare sector in Pakistan is the lack of consistency. One reminder of this was...