Drive to clear Karachi Circular Railway tracks begins today

KARACHI: The city administration and Railways authorities on Monday issued a “final warning” to traders and other people who had raised structures on the route of the Karachi Circular Railway in Central district where they announced to launch an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday.

Railways officials along with the district administration — backed by the police — visited the Gharibabad furniture market and announced their plan to launch anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday.

The final notice to traders running businesses on the encroached piece of land proved effective as a large number of people started moving their shops from the area.

“Operation [anti-encroachment] would formally be launched tomorrow [Tuesday],” said additional deputy commissioner Wasimuddin. “For that, Gharibabad furniture market has been selected as the first place. A large number of traders have already moved their stuff and cooperated with the administration. We hope to complete our job in this particular area in a day or two.”

The Supreme Court last month issued directions for removal of encroachments from railway lines as well as to clear the land of Pakistan Railways through deputy commissioners concerned.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2018