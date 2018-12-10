DAWN.COM

PM Khan chairs special meeting of cabinet to review each ministry's performance

Dawn.comUpdated December 10, 2018

PM Khan chairs a special cabinet meeting to review the performance of each ministry. —PID
A special meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday, reviewed the performance of each ministry and decided that they would be tasked with a specific strategic plan for implementation over the five years, Radio Pakistan reported.

The review meeting was held in order to further improve the performance of every ministry and work towards the enhancement of people's quality of life.

During the meeting, the actions taken by respective ministries with regards to service delivery, austerity measure and future plans were discussed, with a view of how to improve each ministry's performance.

According to Radio Pakistan, it was decided that review meetings would be held on a quarterly basis to gauge the performance of every ministry, adopt midway course corrections when required and to ensure that the overall performance of the government was on track.

Editorial: After 100 days...

A tweet shared by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said PM Khan was reviewing the performance of each ministry on the basis of the government's 100-day agenda.

In a separate tweet, PTI said the performance of each ministry was being reviewed on the basis of three aspects which were: contribution to savings through austerity drive, number and [the] nature of new projects initiated as well a future roadmap.

They added: "Accountability is the main pillar of democracy. PM Khan upheld merit when he chose his ministers and he is upholding merit once again as he reviews the performance of all ministers at the completion of governments first 100 days".

On November 29, a special event held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad to review PM Khan's first 100 days in power.

