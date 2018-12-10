DAWN.COM

1,600 polio workers boycott anti-polio campaign in GB

Imtiaz Ali TajUpdated December 10, 2018

This file photo shows a health worker in the field for anti-polio campaign. — AP
Nearly 1,600 polio workers will boycott an anti-polio campaign in Gilgit Baltistan because a dispute regarding pensions and other privileges has remained unresolved, Polio Workers Association for GB Vice President Mohammad Abbas said on Monday.

The four-day campaign was set to start today. Of the 1,600 polio workers, 99 per cent were female.

Abbas said that the boycott was ongoing in all ten districts of GB.

He added that prior to the boycott, they had not received cooperation in solving their problems through negotiations.

A nationwide anti-polio campaign is set to start today in an effort to vaccinate more than 38 million children under five years of age.

During the campaign, over 270,000 frontline workers will go door to door to ensure that every child receives vaccines.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world that have reported poliovirus cases this year.

