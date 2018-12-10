DAWN.COM

Need to tackle exploitation of vulnerable groups, PM Khan says on Intl Human Rights Day

Dawn.comUpdated December 10, 2018

Prime Minister Khan said that his government will ensure that its vision of leading marginalised groups to lives of dignity and equality becomes a reality. ─ DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need to tackle the exploitation and marginalisation of vulnerable groups in society, Radio Pakistan reported. He was speaking on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day.

In his message, the prime minister said that there is a strong need to raise awareness about equality and justice.

Prime Minister Khan further said that his government will ensure that its vision of leading marginalised groups to lives of dignity and equality becomes a reality.

In a separate message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has attached a high priority to the objectives of human rights and democracy.

President Alvi said that, as a member state of the United Nations, Pakistan fully endorses the international body's charter, which looks to encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms without any discrimination on the basis of race, gender, language or religion.

MINORITY RIGHTS

Comments (6)

bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2018 02:44pm

Commendable message from the PM.

G
Dec 10, 2018 02:55pm

Does that apply to countries from which aid and loans are received too?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 10, 2018 03:03pm

Maintaining human rights along with having a society free from corruption, injustice, equality and discrimination are the key tools that are required to be a strong, sovereignt, stable and democratic nation. This should be our utlimate goal.

Omer
Dec 10, 2018 03:06pm

"exploitation and marginalisation of vulnerable groups" Did he mean those not supporting PTI for its just and unjust actions?

Shahzad
Dec 10, 2018 03:31pm

These kind of messages show our PM is attached to the roots of the country. Unless everyone is seen equal in the eyes of the law, justice would never be served. Look at the developed world, whether you're a beggar or a millionair, you both have equal rights. We need the same in Pakistan if we're to develop our country.

Mohan
Dec 10, 2018 03:52pm

What about one who was cleared of a grave offence but has not been seen since?

