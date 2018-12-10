Need to tackle exploitation of vulnerable groups, PM Khan says on Intl Human Rights Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need to tackle the exploitation and marginalisation of vulnerable groups in society, Radio Pakistan reported. He was speaking on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day.

In his message, the prime minister said that there is a strong need to raise awareness about equality and justice.

Prime Minister Khan further said that his government will ensure that its vision of leading marginalised groups to lives of dignity and equality becomes a reality.

In a separate message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has attached a high priority to the objectives of human rights and democracy.

President Alvi said that, as a member state of the United Nations, Pakistan fully endorses the international body's charter, which looks to encourage respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms without any discrimination on the basis of race, gender, language or religion.