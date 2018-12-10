Karachi Circular Railway anti-encroachment operation to start from Tuesday: official

Joint Director of Land and Railway Imtiaz Siddiqui on Monday announced that the anti-encroachment drive to clear the land allocated for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been delayed by a day.

The drive was scheduled to start from today but Siddiqui said that authorities granted the people occupying the KCR land an additional day to vacate their shops and homes.

Siddiqui, while talking to the media, said that the authorities would now initiate the operation from the furniture market in Karachi's Ghareebabad area.

"We don't want anyone to suffer any losses," the official said, adding that the people had already been issued a notice.

Siddiqui noted that 1,200 encroachments stood intact on the land earmarked for the defunct metro rail system.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation plans on vacating about 360 acres from encroachers after an order issued by the Supreme Court last month in this regard.

As many as 5,653 illegally constructed structures are expected to be razed during the operation to clear more than 29 acres of KCR land.

So far, more than 3,000 shops have been demolished in different areas of Karachi, according to estimates based on information accessed from multiple sources.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, however, has promised that the authorities will relocate shops that had been razed in recent days during the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

The Sindh chief minister has also ordered that the affectees be compensated. However, the authorities have not provided a concrete plan for the rehabilitation of the displaced people as yet.

Following the outcry against the operation by the business community, the Centre last week decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis.

On his day-long visit to Karachi yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared that the government will stand by the people who had fallen victims to the anti-encroachment operation and would not allow exploitation of citizens under the guise of the ongoing drive.