Karachi Circular Railway anti-encroachment operation begins in Liaquatabad, Gharibabad

Dawn.com | Asim Khan | Imran AhadUpdated December 10, 2018

People have been given one day to vacate shops and homes built on encroached land. — File photo
An anti-encroachment drive to clear the land earmarked for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has begun on Tuesday.

Heavy contingents of police are accompanying the railways administration and the city administration as they began the operation in Liaquatabad, Gharibabad and furniture market. The operation has not started in Gulberg.

Joint Director of Land and Railway Imtiaz Siddiqui had said earlier in the day that the operation would be launched in the furniture market in Karachi's Gharibabad area.

The operation was to begin yesterday, but had been delayed by a day so that people occupying KCR land had time to vacate their shops and homes, Joint Director of Land and Railway Imtiaz Siddiqui had said.

Railways officials along with the district administration — backed by the police — had visited the Gharibabad furniture market yesterday and announced their plan to launch the drive on Tuesday. The operation is expected to conclude within two days' time.

The final notice to traders running businesses on the encroached piece of land proved effective as a large number of people started moving their shops from the area.

"We don't want anyone to suffer any losses," Siddiqui had said, adding that some 1,200 encroachments are intact on the land earmarked for the defunct metro rail system.

Read more: Anti-encroachment drive: Govt asked to take experts, affected people on board on rehabilitation plan

The Supreme Court last month issued directions for removal of encroachments from railway lines as well as to clear the land of Pakistan Railways through deputy commissioners concerned.

Following the order, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation planned on clearing encroachers out from about 360 acres of land in the city.

As many as 5,653 illegally constructed structures are expected to be razed during the operation to clear more than 29 acres of KCR land.

So far, more than 3,000 shops have been demolished in different areas of Karachi in the 36 days since the drive began, according to estimates based on information accessed from multiple sources.

Also read: What are the consequences of the anti-encroachment drive?

Following the outcry against the operation by the business community, the Centre last week decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the anti-encroachment drive.

On his day-long visit to Karachi yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared that the government would stand by the people who had fallen victims to the anti-encroachment operation and would not allow exploitation of citizens under the guise of the ongoing drive.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has promised that authorities will relocate shops that had been razed in recent days during the ongoing operation, while the Sindh chief minister has ordered that affectees be compensated.

Authorities, however, have not yet provided a concrete plan for rehabilitation of the displaced people as yet.

Complexities of encroachment

According to researchers at the Karachi Urban Lab (KUL), maps show that the KCR ─ a 29.32km single-track, wide-gauge railway, spanning 16 stations ─ starts from the Drigh Road Station on the Pakistan Railways main line and, after crossing Sharea Faisal short of Karachi airport, it passes through populated areas of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, SITE, Baldia, Lyari, Kharadar, Mithadar and finally touches Karachi City Station.

KUL researcher Arsam Saleem, while presenting a study on Saturday titled 'Evictions, dispossessions and urban sprawl in Karachi', said that a total of 4,653 families in 28 different settlements across the city are being forced to move due to the KCR.

According to a 2011 Sindh government study, 70pc of these residents have been living in these settlements for at least 20 years, Saleem said.

Housing demand in Karachi is estimated at 80,000 new units annually, of which the formal sector supplies 32,000 units, while another 32,000 are built in katchi abadis.

Since 75.5pc of the city's residents are classified as poor ─ and constitute the majority of the unmet demand for housing ─ there has been a continuous demand for katchi abadis, the KUL researchers found.

But buying, selling or renting accommodation is not easy either. Citizens are not sure if they are being defrauded and whether or not the schemes they are investing in are legal. KUL ascribes this insecurity to Karachi’s conflicts and the informalisation of the formal sector in housing and development.

"Encroachment is not a poor person looking to save some petty cash. It is a complex network involving government institutions, in an official or unofficial capacity, seeking to reap the rewards of quick land dispensation with none of the risks attached," Saleem said.

hamid shafiq
Dec 10, 2018 01:59pm

Good work

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Dec 10, 2018 02:00pm

Poor people has to suffer anyway in the world.

Recommend 0
Pervaiz Saddiq
Dec 10, 2018 02:06pm

Start sooner on Tuesday Inshallah and Mashallah, we want to clear the QABZA on KCR, please than start KCR citizen should be given right to travel good transport and avoid this CHAKRA Bus. please help us.

Recommend 0
Komal Qureshi
Dec 10, 2018 02:10pm

Karachi circular is KCR life line, once this will done, a transport mafia will finish in Karachi, no more Batha, it will be an asset for Karachi please help us.

Recommend 0
Tahir A
Dec 10, 2018 02:14pm

@DK PAMNANI, what is the solution? The fact that they have enjoyed the benefits of complete lawlessness for many years doesn’t justify giving them ownership rights. They might be losing theyd homes but most, if not all, of them built there knowing that they were encroaching onto public lands but they chose to roll the dice anyway!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2018 02:18pm

Excellent move. In fact, encroachment in any shape, size or design is illegal, immoral and unethical, to say the least. Those who are trying to protect encroachment mafia due to political reasons are also part of it.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 10, 2018 02:50pm

@DK PAMNANI,
Not all are "Poor people", many have made big business out of it.

Criminality cannot be legalised. What's wrong is wrong. There are encroachment problems in India too.

Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Dec 10, 2018 02:57pm

There are lots of encroachments and illegal structures in Defence and Clifton also, including some very high- end expensive boutiques, salons and restaurants. When will those be demolished ? Or is this campaign only for the poor areas ?

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 10, 2018 03:13pm

About time. Circular railway should be a thriving means of travel for good people of Karachi and a good business to boot. Encroachment is an illegal activity and it needs to be discouraged by all.

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 10, 2018 03:19pm

Very good everything must be clear no more mercy on culprits. Make karachi tidy and free from Land mafia.

Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 10, 2018 03:27pm

Half of all old cities in Asia and Africa are on encroached land, why target only poor selectively.

Recommend 0
Owais
Dec 10, 2018 03:28pm

It will be a good thing if that happened as alot of area in gulshan iqbal is encroached upon go ahead and do it

Recommend 0
Photon
Dec 10, 2018 03:28pm

Who are those encroachers? Certainly the poor people with small shop are the target of Naya Pakistan. This government is anti-people in all sense.

Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 10, 2018 03:39pm

Is this drive only against the poor?

What about all the restaurants in Clifton and Defence that are on residential properties?

Or we don’t want to inconvenience the elite

Recommend 0
fakedawn
Dec 10, 2018 03:46pm

@Photon, all the sos with nothing else to come up with.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 10, 2018 03:52pm

Great. Will the same operation cleanup be done in areas like Katti Pahari, Pak Colony, Sheereen Jinnah Colony, Pehelwan Goth, Memon Goth, Sorabh Goth, Kimari etc.? Or will it be on the lines similar to the "across the board" operation going on in Urban Sindh for the last few years.

Recommend 0
beiging
Dec 10, 2018 03:56pm

Poor should be shifted to promised, 50000 houses first.

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Dec 10, 2018 03:59pm

@Photon, let these illegal encroacher to occupy land in front of your home. I hope you won't mind. Its all about ownership of your country if something is going good for your city and country which will affect directly to millions of people than I will not mind to displace few thousand people who illegally occupied the land. However on the same token Bilawal house illegal encroachment should be demolished. This is era of democracy not feudalism.

Recommend 0
Asim Sultan
Dec 10, 2018 04:08pm

Finish these land grabbers once for all.

Recommend 0
MA
Dec 10, 2018 04:19pm

Please do it with care, specially where commoners are having there livelyhood. I know of some people near my town who are put of work as they are not allowed to sell vegetables on the street and cannot afford to rent a shop. In such senarios Gov has to arrange a marketplace for them before removing them. This has to be done carefully with much thoughts put into it.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 10, 2018 04:30pm

I absolutely endorse this anti encroachment operation

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 10, 2018 04:42pm

Good going but again these people don't even know they are part of mafia cell by giving them money to keep their encroached shops and land. It's all due to lack of education but now they are learning the hard way. Very sad situation but very happy to see them finally clearing streets as it's all illegal encroachment good going law in action.

Recommend 0
NABaloch
Dec 10, 2018 04:55pm

All encroachments must be removed as soon as possible

Recommend 0
MG
Dec 10, 2018 05:04pm

Baharia town is built on encroached land and many irregularities are there in whole process. When would they be touched?

Recommend 0
FROM
Dec 10, 2018 05:20pm

@Photon, you have missed the point, naya Pakistan started with the demolition & return to green area of a car park in Lahore outside Ishaq Darr's house

Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 10, 2018 05:22pm

Maybe court should also turn it's attention to the fact that there is no simple/convivient way to know if a property is legal or not.. there should be computerized record for all properties that anyone can query to know status before buying. like CPLC for vehicles

Recommend 0
FROM
Dec 10, 2018 05:23pm

@MA, some times you have to be cruel to be nice! It is wrong to occupy public land, and those who do deserve this action, however I agree that KMC as an authority should look into creating spaces for markets

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Dec 10, 2018 05:35pm

Despairing but necessary step.

Recommend 0
Right
Dec 10, 2018 05:49pm

So according to Mr Farooq sattaria logic people who have occupied footpaths constructed by kmc spending heavy amount of money to be legalised for few people but remaining hundreds of people should continue to suffer.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 10, 2018 06:18pm

We are not treating the cause of such encroachments by just removing them!! We should find out who allowed the encroachments on such a massive scale in the first place and take firm measures to prevent this happening ever again

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 10, 2018 06:24pm

People were given notice to vacate illegally occupied railway land and they should helped financially also, but no person can be allowed to take over land to build slums turning the city into garbage dump. PPP and MQM politicians were responsible for ignoring such illegal squatters in the past, they must be held accountable. No politician or political party can be above the law.

Recommend 0
rana1
Dec 10, 2018 06:48pm

Reduce population too.

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 10, 2018 07:04pm

Finally, the writ of law and respect for owners.

Recommend 0
ZAK
Dec 10, 2018 07:28pm

@DK PAMNANI, Poor people? What are you talking about they are business men doing strong business long ago they are wealthy than most but appear as poor.

Recommend 0
m:ahmed
Dec 10, 2018 07:39pm

This anti encroachment drive must be continued till the restoration of the face of the Karachi as Modern Metropolatin but its scope must be extended to all type of illegal encroachments in whatever form and in other areas out of the legal limits of the local government... This drive is in fact an act of rule of law in the city... Citizens must respect rule of law... If you are poor you dont have license to break the law...make homes and shops on public land infringing on rights of the other citizens...

Recommend 0
babu ji
Dec 10, 2018 08:12pm

@DK PAMNANI, countries that don't follow law do not succeed... Period! Poor people need to be relocated but that doesn't mean that we don't follow the law. That is what got us in this situation to begin with. Corruption (another name for lets not follow the law). So now we need to fix the results of corruption. Can't live in these conditions for ever. Build the city up!!!!!

Recommend 0
Ishtiaq Khaliq
Dec 10, 2018 08:34pm

Government must take action against Illegal grab of land either residential or commercial. All the citizen have equal rights, no one has the right to grab land.

Recommend 0
rajeev sharma
Dec 10, 2018 08:44pm

this pti party has already done huge loss to the economy, international relations. totally inexperienced team. day dreaming team. making everyday self goals.if sustain for five years every burden ratio will be twice of that when it came to power

Recommend 0
hamza
Dec 10, 2018 08:46pm

Yes as IK had promised there will be tough decisions made and some tougher times for the people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 10, 2018 10:41pm

Not sure if anything is legal except government buildings.

Recommend 0
Saifuddin Takhtawala
Dec 10, 2018 10:57pm

Please get rid of all illegal encroachments regardless and clean my beloved city. Also, authorities need to make sure that not happen in future again.

Recommend 0
jamal
Dec 10, 2018 11:20pm

How about clearing land around Bilawal house?

Recommend 0
tuk
Dec 10, 2018 11:42pm

Remove poverty, not the poor!!

Recommend 0
Nasir J Khan
Dec 11, 2018 12:00am

@Simple Logic, The anti encroachment operation has not finished yet. So, let's wait and see!

Recommend 0
Anjan Majumdar
Dec 11, 2018 12:18am

Great move!

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Saeed
Dec 11, 2018 04:02am

nice to see good work finally happening for karachi

Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 11, 2018 04:23am

To begin with the governments in past should not have allowed this to happen. Simply shows how careless PML-N and PPP government were during their rule.

Recommend 0
Qamar
Dec 11, 2018 07:29am

This drive will not bring any fruit to people. Ours is a nation of corrupt.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 11, 2018 11:07am

@rajeev sharma, If Indians are paranoid and frustrated to this extent than PTI must be doing something right

Recommend 0

