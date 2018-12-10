Street criminals in Karachi to be jailed for up to 7 years: CM Shah
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while chairing the 23rd session of the apex committee in Karachi, vowed to end the rampant street crime in the port city, for which he claimed legal reforms are being considered.
As part of amendments to the law, the chief minister said, the cases of streets crimes would be heard by special magistrates under Section 30 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), adding that those convicted will be handed prison sentences ranging from three to seven years.
"We need to end the menace of street crime," CM Shah said, adding that all law enforcement agencies were working together on the issue.
The 23rd meeting of the apex committee was attended by Karachi corps commander, Sindh chief secretary, director general (DG) Rangers, Sindh inspector general of police and other officials.
Furthermore, the apex committee was apprised that Sindh Police and Rangers had conducted a security audit of the entire province. At this, CM Shah issued instructions to fix the weaknesses identified during the security audits.
The meeting was also informed that 62 buildings and other institutions in the province, previously named after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, had been renamed.
During the meeting, the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous session were also reviewed.
Comments (12)
Please send the street criminals to 7 years in jail but what about their sponsors mainly in police.
Good going
Police itself is involved in street crimes. Thanks to induction of political appointees in the police force to serve the vested interests of their political masters above everything else.
Sir
And what about white collar criminals and money launderer sitting in parliament looting the people and country???
Thanks
That is really a good step forward. If this law had passed long time ago, many lives would have saved.
How about those criminals who are sitting in the assembly? How many years for them?
Or those who control the Sindh government, but have done nothing for the people of the province? Some characters within PPP for instance.....How many decades can we expect for them.
Talk is cheap. Action speaks volumes. Seeing is believing.
What about the crimals who are looting the country...For how many years they should be put up behind the bar...Mr CM.... including yourself and your supromo...
Bravo! Jail term should come with 100 lashes.
Most of Street criminals belongs to Zardari's Gang War of Liyari
Good decision, please end corruption and nepotism as well. All the vacancies should be filled on merit.
Whatever they say, street crimes in any city of the world including the great and historic city of Karachi can't be eliminated as long as poverty, lack of opportunity, discrimination and economic disparity remains.
Good ,pls take action against police officer who are also in this crime, what about enchorment or money laundering