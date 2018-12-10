DAWN.COM

Street criminals in Karachi to be jailed for up to 7 years: CM Shah

Imtiaz Ali | Imtiaz MugheriUpdated December 10, 2018

CM Shah chairs apex committee meeting. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while chairing the 23rd session of the apex committee in Karachi, vowed to end the rampant street crime in the port city, for which he claimed legal reforms are being considered.

As part of amendments to the law, the chief minister said, the cases of streets crimes would be heard by special magistrates under Section 30 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), adding that those convicted will be handed prison sentences ranging from three to seven years.

"We need to end the menace of street crime," CM Shah said, adding that all law enforcement agencies were working together on the issue.

The 23rd meeting of the apex committee was attended by Karachi corps commander, Sindh chief secretary, director general (DG) Rangers, Sindh inspector general of police and other officials.

Furthermore, the apex committee was apprised that Sindh Police and Rangers had conducted a security audit of the entire province. At this, CM Shah issued instructions to fix the weaknesses identified during the security audits.

The meeting was also informed that 62 buildings and other institutions in the province, previously named after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, had been renamed.

During the meeting, the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous session were also reviewed.

M1 Jamal
Dec 10, 2018 01:08pm

Please send the street criminals to 7 years in jail but what about their sponsors mainly in police.

Bilal
Dec 10, 2018 01:14pm

Good going

Saqash
Dec 10, 2018 01:24pm

Police itself is involved in street crimes. Thanks to induction of political appointees in the police force to serve the vested interests of their political masters above everything else.

Hyder
Dec 10, 2018 01:27pm

Sir

And what about white collar criminals and money launderer sitting in parliament looting the people and country???

Thanks

Be honest
Dec 10, 2018 01:30pm

That is really a good step forward. If this law had passed long time ago, many lives would have saved.

ABE
Dec 10, 2018 01:41pm

How about those criminals who are sitting in the assembly? How many years for them?

Or those who control the Sindh government, but have done nothing for the people of the province? Some characters within PPP for instance.....How many decades can we expect for them.

Talk is cheap. Action speaks volumes. Seeing is believing.

Shib
Dec 10, 2018 01:46pm

What about the crimals who are looting the country...For how many years they should be put up behind the bar...Mr CM.... including yourself and your supromo...

SAD
Dec 10, 2018 01:46pm

Bravo! Jail term should come with 100 lashes.

Asad
Dec 10, 2018 02:11pm

Most of Street criminals belongs to Zardari's Gang War of Liyari

Khan
Dec 10, 2018 02:11pm

Good decision, please end corruption and nepotism as well. All the vacancies should be filled on merit.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2018 02:24pm

Whatever they say, street crimes in any city of the world including the great and historic city of Karachi can't be eliminated as long as poverty, lack of opportunity, discrimination and economic disparity remains.

gauhar mir
Dec 10, 2018 02:27pm

Good ,pls take action against police officer who are also in this crime, what about enchorment or money laundering

