CJP inaugurates SC Quetta registry building

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday inaugurated the building of the Supreme Court's registry in Quetta, and expressed hope that the structure will play its role in delivering justice to people.

Justice Nisar, during his speech to mark the occasion, congratulated those "who made an effort to complete this project".

However, the chief justice noted that institutions are not defined by buildings but by the people that work there. He also emphasised the importance of justice for the development of a society.

'Roads are not blocked any where in the world': chief justice

A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by the chief justice and also comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed, marked the occasion by hearing a case regarding the blockades placed on Zarghun Road in the provincial capital.

"You have ordered the removal of blockades from roads all over the country," observed lawyer Nazeer Agha before informing the top judge that Zarghun Road still remains blocked under the pretext of being in the Red Zone.

At this, Justice Nisar instructed the advocate general to summon Balochistan's chief secretary to appear before the court, remarking that "roads are not blocked any where in the world for the sake of security."

However, a formal notice to summon the official was not issued.