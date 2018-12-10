DAWN.COM

India end Australia Test drought in nail-biter

AFPUpdated December 10, 2018

India's captain Virat Kohli (C) cleberates India's victory in the first Test cricket match against Australia with teammates. — AFP
India ended their decade-long wait for a Test victory in Australia on Monday when they bowled out the home side for 291 to clinch the first game of the four-match series by a nail-biting 31 runs.

The hosts were set a target of 323, a score never before successfully achieved in a fourth innings run chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood to finish with 3-92, while for Australia, Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.

The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was in 2003.

Pant matches world record 11 catches in a Test

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant equalled the world record for most catches taken in a Test, snaring 11 in the opening clash against Australia.

The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record currently held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

He eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha.

Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.

Pant reached the milestone by catching Mitchell Starc of the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

M. Emad
Dec 10, 2018 10:46am

Congratulations, Indian Cricket Team !

KAMAL KANT MADAN
Dec 10, 2018 10:48am

Perfect Start of the series. I hope Indian team will take some lessons from this match.

Ravi
Dec 10, 2018 10:49am

Well done India !

Sparky
Dec 10, 2018 10:50am

Congratulations Team India!

Bradman
Dec 10, 2018 10:53am

Australia, not being able to cheat, and sledge, can’t get over the line.

UMESH V NENE
Dec 10, 2018 11:04am

Well played India congratulations... we always lost first test in foreign tour but this time won it .

Real salaria
Dec 10, 2018 11:09am

Good thriller of a match. Hope Prithvi Shaw gets better from his injury. He is a fantastic batsman to watch.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed
Dec 10, 2018 11:09am

Congratulations India! You deserved to win. Brave hearts conquered victory on foreign land and we are struggling and losing in our backyard. Hoping to have players like King Kohli, Pujara, Rahane some day.

Nitin
Dec 10, 2018 11:11am

Thanks to all Pakistan fans from India. I hope Pakistan cricket team will learn some lessons after their first Home Test lost from New Zealand in 49 years. Pakistan team only focusing on remaining No.1 team in T-20 cricket which for me is not a real cricket. You can gain respect from cricket world only after your away win in test cricket.

FAISAL
Dec 10, 2018 11:16am

Congrats India ! Well played .

Mehtab
Dec 10, 2018 11:27am

Well played India.

But our boys would have by an inning and also win the series 4-0 with the form of Yasir Shah.

R Yegya Narayanan
Dec 10, 2018 11:29am

I appreciate the positive response from Pakistani readers. For relationship to improve, we need unbiased response, critical where due, and wholesome in praise where deserving. Let us see as to how we both show true sportsmanship.

Swiss Neutral
Dec 10, 2018 11:41am

India is on rise in all areas

Faif
Dec 10, 2018 11:45am

There are some Pakistanis who are really sportive be Indian or others. Good standard.

DK PAMNANI
Dec 10, 2018 11:54am

Congratulations Virat and Team.Keep it up.

Shoaib
Dec 10, 2018 12:00pm

Great win for india..even tough there batting is not stronger,but they are playing in home ground where they know more than visitors...and they same same lethal bowling lineup...

Singh Sahab
Dec 10, 2018 12:02pm

India will clinch the series. Aussies are no match for us.

R Sultan
Dec 10, 2018 12:07pm

The real test for India would be versus Pakistan. Although great friends individually, e.g. Shoaib and Harbhajan, etc etc, the rivalry is intense on the field. And the fans enjoy.

A shah
Dec 10, 2018 12:11pm

India are just booming in every field

Sagar
Dec 10, 2018 12:21pm

It's heartening to see something new from this team. They were down and out on first day, by the end of 2nd session. Old Indian team would have accepted surrender. But this new team fought it out and actually had a first innings lead. Indian pacers had average speed more than that of Aussies. And they looked more threatening than aussies pacers, who I think were one dimensional. Spin is the only department, where Aussies performed better than India. Lyon bowled better than Ashwin in this match. Ashwin was trying too many things.

Gaurav
Dec 10, 2018 12:24pm

This is what I said even before the start of the series - Aussies are a force to reckon with at home. And they proved it right. But India was clearly a better side of the two.

Going into next match I see KL and Rohit being replaced by Prithvi Shaw and Vihara. I would be tempted to replace Ashwin by Kuldeep, but that won't happen.

Karachiwala
Dec 10, 2018 12:31pm

Our superheroes should see the way Indian batsmen batted, or for that matter even how Australian tail-enders batted. But I bet most of our celebrity batsmen are busy shopping right now.

sahil
Dec 10, 2018 12:46pm

Last time pakistan won test match in Australia against Australia in 1995-96.Its been since 23 years they didn't won..Am i right?

Fowzul Aleem Farook
Dec 10, 2018 01:01pm

Pakistani batsman have to learn lot from Indian cricketers for the disciplined batting and application to win this test match. Simply lost the series to New Zealand due to lack of commitments.

Joe
Dec 10, 2018 01:16pm

@Mehtab,
our boys would have by an inning and also win the series 4-0 with the form of Yasir Shah." Agreed Sir.I will have to relook at team that played just concluded series against NZ ,Yasir I believe was tested for all matches..Am I right.?

Joe
Dec 10, 2018 01:18pm

@R Sultan,
real test for India would be versus Pakistan. ' Agreed,but then Kashmir will have to be solved.Hope so in next 20 years or may be more.

TOMATO
Dec 10, 2018 01:19pm

(Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 20, 2018 02:13pm) The real truth is that the most media-hyped team in the world including their biggest selfish and highly eccentric captain has never ever won a test series against Australia in Australia. Remember, history has a tendency to always repeat itself.

Babu
Dec 10, 2018 01:24pm

Congratulations Team India !!!

In the process, Kohli also become the First captain in Asia to register Test wins in England, Australia and South Africa.

ram
Dec 10, 2018 01:27pm

@Mehtab, With Yasir Playing Pak lost series to NZ on home ground.

NZ was ranked far below in the ICC test ratings , which India has been on the top for a long time now

Neo
Dec 10, 2018 01:29pm

@Ravi, against a weakened Austrailian team.

citizen
Dec 10, 2018 01:40pm

Well done India. Congratulations on a great victory.

ajay
Dec 10, 2018 02:17pm

India outshone Kangaroos in all 4 departments of the game - Batting, Bowling, Fielding and Sledging.

Akram Khan
Dec 10, 2018 02:22pm

What a team !!! What a country !!! Why cant we learn from them to play cricket n hockey as a start ?

sschauhan
Dec 10, 2018 02:26pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, My dear you have good team need some more experience that's it.

Jysen
Dec 10, 2018 02:29pm

India often finds it very hard to dismiss the tailenders and in this match the Australian lower order came almost very near to the victory post. Just a decade ago in similar situation the Australian lower order might have thrown up a superman who single handedly posted an improbable victory.

Banglorean
Dec 10, 2018 02:29pm

Thanks a lot to Pakistani Friends for their kind & sportive wishes, yes it's always great to win against Australia & England at their home ground. Congratulations! team India

Raghav
Dec 10, 2018 02:39pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, What kind of U-Turn is this.

Dr BN Anand
Dec 10, 2018 02:41pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, sSir You also have a big heart in complimenting the Indian team. No doubt , India played very well but more to be done with tail enders who just surrendered tamely. Pakistani crickrt players are talented but they need more of experience to harness the talent in right direction. Inshallah it will.happen.

Naxalite
Dec 10, 2018 02:52pm

Don't relax. Tough challenge ahead. Aussies will bounce back

crz
Dec 10, 2018 03:00pm

@Mehtab, you have just lost in your home from nZ with in form yasir shah.

Kumar
Dec 10, 2018 03:19pm

Last time pakistan won test match in Australia against Australia in 1995-96.Its been since 23 years they didn't won..Am i right?

Correct. The most talented team in the world has lost each and every test in Aus since 1996. Also they are yet to win a series in Aus and SOuth Africa, just like India. So what's the big deal about being the most talented team in the world.

Zak
Dec 10, 2018 03:27pm

There are 3 more matches to go and Australia plays best when their back is to the wall. Prediction, Australia will win the series.

Swiss Neutral
Dec 10, 2018 03:34pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed "we are struggling and losing in our backyard"

Sir every person and every country has his/its own cycle. Now Pakistan may be down but I sincerely wish success not only in cricket but also economy, of course peace with all neighbors.

Z Ali
Dec 10, 2018 03:57pm

Well played India. Very happy for your victory. Very well deserved.

Wahab
Dec 10, 2018 04:23pm

@Zak, Thank you, if your latest prediction is anything like all your previous ones, India will definitely win.

Ocularis Infernum
Dec 10, 2018 04:23pm

Congratulations to the boys in white-shirts ! You gave us an enjoyable 5 day game. Nail-biter. Total paisa vasool.

Samir Sibarur
Dec 10, 2018 04:26pm

@Gaurav, why not Ravindra Jadeja. He deserves more than any other player. He always contributes whether it is bowling, batting or fielding.

Vivek Amar
Dec 10, 2018 04:35pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, Thanks for your kind words. However, plenty of lessons for India - even a depleted Australia are no pushovers.

