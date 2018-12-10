India end Australia Test drought in nail-biter

India ended their decade-long wait for a Test victory in Australia on Monday when they bowled out the home side for 291 to clinch the first game of the four-match series by a nail-biting 31 runs.

The hosts were set a target of 323, a score never before successfully achieved in a fourth innings run chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood to finish with 3-92, while for Australia, Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.

The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was in 2003.

Pant matches world record 11 catches in a Test

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant equalled the world record for most catches taken in a Test, snaring 11 in the opening clash against Australia.

The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record currently held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

He eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha.

Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.

Pant reached the milestone by catching Mitchell Starc of the bowling of Mohammed Shami.