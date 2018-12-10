India end Australia Test drought in nail-biter
India ended their decade-long wait for a Test victory in Australia on Monday when they bowled out the home side for 291 to clinch the first game of the four-match series by a nail-biting 31 runs.
The hosts were set a target of 323, a score never before successfully achieved in a fourth innings run chase at the Adelaide Oval.
Ravichandran Ashwin got the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood to finish with 3-92, while for Australia, Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.
The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was in 2003.
Pant matches world record 11 catches in a Test
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant equalled the world record for most catches taken in a Test, snaring 11 in the opening clash against Australia.
The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record currently held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers.
He eclipsed the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha.
Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.
Pant reached the milestone by catching Mitchell Starc of the bowling of Mohammed Shami.
Comments (48)
Congratulations, Indian Cricket Team !
Perfect Start of the series. I hope Indian team will take some lessons from this match.
Well done India !
Congratulations Team India!
Australia, not being able to cheat, and sledge, can’t get over the line.
Well played India congratulations... we always lost first test in foreign tour but this time won it .
Good thriller of a match. Hope Prithvi Shaw gets better from his injury. He is a fantastic batsman to watch.
Congratulations India! You deserved to win. Brave hearts conquered victory on foreign land and we are struggling and losing in our backyard. Hoping to have players like King Kohli, Pujara, Rahane some day.
Thanks to all Pakistan fans from India. I hope Pakistan cricket team will learn some lessons after their first Home Test lost from New Zealand in 49 years. Pakistan team only focusing on remaining No.1 team in T-20 cricket which for me is not a real cricket. You can gain respect from cricket world only after your away win in test cricket.
Congrats India ! Well played .
Well played India.
But our boys would have by an inning and also win the series 4-0 with the form of Yasir Shah.
I appreciate the positive response from Pakistani readers. For relationship to improve, we need unbiased response, critical where due, and wholesome in praise where deserving. Let us see as to how we both show true sportsmanship.
India is on rise in all areas
There are some Pakistanis who are really sportive be Indian or others. Good standard.
Congratulations Virat and Team.Keep it up.
Great win for india..even tough there batting is not stronger,but they are playing in home ground where they know more than visitors...and they same same lethal bowling lineup...
India will clinch the series. Aussies are no match for us.
The real test for India would be versus Pakistan. Although great friends individually, e.g. Shoaib and Harbhajan, etc etc, the rivalry is intense on the field. And the fans enjoy.
India are just booming in every field
It's heartening to see something new from this team. They were down and out on first day, by the end of 2nd session. Old Indian team would have accepted surrender. But this new team fought it out and actually had a first innings lead. Indian pacers had average speed more than that of Aussies. And they looked more threatening than aussies pacers, who I think were one dimensional. Spin is the only department, where Aussies performed better than India. Lyon bowled better than Ashwin in this match. Ashwin was trying too many things.
This is what I said even before the start of the series - Aussies are a force to reckon with at home. And they proved it right. But India was clearly a better side of the two.
Going into next match I see KL and Rohit being replaced by Prithvi Shaw and Vihara. I would be tempted to replace Ashwin by Kuldeep, but that won't happen.
Our superheroes should see the way Indian batsmen batted, or for that matter even how Australian tail-enders batted. But I bet most of our celebrity batsmen are busy shopping right now.
Last time pakistan won test match in Australia against Australia in 1995-96.Its been since 23 years they didn't won..Am i right?
Pakistani batsman have to learn lot from Indian cricketers for the disciplined batting and application to win this test match. Simply lost the series to New Zealand due to lack of commitments.
@Mehtab,
our boys would have by an inning and also win the series 4-0 with the form of Yasir Shah." Agreed Sir.I will have to relook at team that played just concluded series against NZ ,Yasir I believe was tested for all matches..Am I right.?
@R Sultan,
real test for India would be versus Pakistan. ' Agreed,but then Kashmir will have to be solved.Hope so in next 20 years or may be more.
(Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 20, 2018 02:13pm) The real truth is that the most media-hyped team in the world including their biggest selfish and highly eccentric captain has never ever won a test series against Australia in Australia. Remember, history has a tendency to always repeat itself.
Congratulations Team India !!!
In the process, Kohli also become the First captain in Asia to register Test wins in England, Australia and South Africa.
@Mehtab, With Yasir Playing Pak lost series to NZ on home ground.
NZ was ranked far below in the ICC test ratings , which India has been on the top for a long time now
@Ravi, against a weakened Austrailian team.
Well done India. Congratulations on a great victory.
India outshone Kangaroos in all 4 departments of the game - Batting, Bowling, Fielding and Sledging.
What a team !!! What a country !!! Why cant we learn from them to play cricket n hockey as a start ?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, My dear you have good team need some more experience that's it.
India often finds it very hard to dismiss the tailenders and in this match the Australian lower order came almost very near to the victory post. Just a decade ago in similar situation the Australian lower order might have thrown up a superman who single handedly posted an improbable victory.
Thanks a lot to Pakistani Friends for their kind & sportive wishes, yes it's always great to win against Australia & England at their home ground. Congratulations! team India
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, What kind of U-Turn is this.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, sSir You also have a big heart in complimenting the Indian team. No doubt , India played very well but more to be done with tail enders who just surrendered tamely. Pakistani crickrt players are talented but they need more of experience to harness the talent in right direction. Inshallah it will.happen.
Don't relax. Tough challenge ahead. Aussies will bounce back
@Mehtab, you have just lost in your home from nZ with in form yasir shah.
Last time pakistan won test match in Australia against Australia in 1995-96.Its been since 23 years they didn't won..Am i right?
Correct. The most talented team in the world has lost each and every test in Aus since 1996. Also they are yet to win a series in Aus and SOuth Africa, just like India. So what's the big deal about being the most talented team in the world.
There are 3 more matches to go and Australia plays best when their back is to the wall. Prediction, Australia will win the series.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed "we are struggling and losing in our backyard"
Sir every person and every country has his/its own cycle. Now Pakistan may be down but I sincerely wish success not only in cricket but also economy, of course peace with all neighbors.
Well played India. Very happy for your victory. Very well deserved.
@Zak, Thank you, if your latest prediction is anything like all your previous ones, India will definitely win.
Congratulations to the boys in white-shirts ! You gave us an enjoyable 5 day game. Nail-biter. Total paisa vasool.
@Gaurav, why not Ravindra Jadeja. He deserves more than any other player. He always contributes whether it is bowling, batting or fielding.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed, Thanks for your kind words. However, plenty of lessons for India - even a depleted Australia are no pushovers.