Sarwar dispels ‘rumours’ of change in cabinets

LAHORE: Dispelling the impression of any change in the federal and provincial cabinets, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said such “rumours” are only limited to the media.

Speaking to the media persons after a polo match here on Sunday, Mr Sarwar regretted that there was no privacy left in these times of social media.

“It does not happen only in Pakistan, politicians gossip and criticise each other but such talk never make headlines in print and electronic media in Britain,” he said while referring to his experience of politics in the UK.

In a lighter vein, he said, “Media persons also gossip and speak against each other. If such private conversation is made public through social media, one can know how much you love each other,” he added.

PTI government does not believe in short-term

The governor said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had presented itself for accountability, adding that it was not a demand of any political party. He said though nobody had asked the government to make its 100-day progress public, it voluntarily came forward to explain it.

“Those who ruled the country for two or even three decades never presented themselves for accountability,” he said.

He said the present government was observing zero tolerance on corruption and would send even its own officials to the NAB, if found involved in graft.

He said the PTI government did not believe in short-term policies and was working to steer the country out of the crises it was faced with.

Lauding the polo players, he said it was a tough game. He said the foreigners only showed reluctance while coming to Pakistan. “Once they are here, they want to come back again,” the governor said and added that the Pakistanis were the most hospitable nation.

Earlier, speaking to a delegation of advisors and foreign services attaches from 17 countries led by Brig Hassan Raza Syed at the Governor House, Mr Sarwar said the Pakistan government, armed forces and people were on the same page for the elimination of terrorism from the country.

He said the government was desirous of maintaining cordial relations with its neighbouring countries on the basis of equality. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken bold steps by opening the Kartarpur corridor.

