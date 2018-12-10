DAWN.COM

Foreign minister sees talks on US financial aid restoration

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated December 10, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says there are chances of restoration of dialogue with the US government for the restoration of American financial assistance to Pakistan. ─ AFP/File

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says there are chances of restoration of a dialogue with the US government for the restoration of American financial assistance to Pakistan.

Speaking at a reception here on Sunday, minister said the government was making efforts to bring foreign investment to the country to improve economy. He said foreign missions abroad had been asked to make efforts to bring investment to Pakistan.

He said that political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had no objection to the creation of south Punjab province, however a `small segment’ in Sindh and Punjab had some reservations.

“A small segment in Sindh thinks that the creation of south Punjab may pave the way for the demand for the division of Sindh which is totally baseless as no one is demanding the division of Sindh,” he said.

He said that the PTI government was sincere for the creation of south Punjab. “Right now we are trying to create a consensus among political parties.”

He said initially a sub-secretariat (of south Punjab) would be established in Multan for which funds would be allocated in next fiscal. Qureshi said he was not aware of changes to be made in the ministries.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2018

akash
Dec 10, 2018 09:34am

pakisthan should say no to us aid

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 10, 2018 10:06am

US aid but PTI said no to any financial aid another u turn?

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 10, 2018 10:13am

So he finally admits America was giving aid, not "service charges"!

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Dec 10, 2018 10:14am

Back to reality?.

Recommend 0

