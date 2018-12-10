Rs1 billion donated by overseas Pakistanis for dams since July
ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis have so far contributed around Rs1 billion while local individuals as well as institutions have donated Rs7.47bn to the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams fund, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Within a span of five months, a total of Rs8.46bn was deposited in The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, the SBP data showed.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took the initiative of collecting donations by launching the fund on July 6 that was later joined by Prime Minister Imran Khan, making it a joint venture to overcome the country’s water scarcity.
Till December 6, according to the SBP, the overseas Pakistanis shared 10.6pc of the total contribution for the construction of the dams.
Locals contribute Rs7.47bn in PM-CJP joint initiative
Earlier, the prime minister in his televised address to the nation had appealed to the estimated nine million overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in European countries and the United States, to contribute at least $1,000 per head to the noble cause, and warned that Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if new water reservoirs were not built.
The CJP recently visited the UK for fundraiser to avert the looming threat of drought in Pakistan in coming years.
Around $14bn (nearly Rs2 trillion as per exchange rate in December) is required for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam.
Within Pakistan, the contributions were made through cheques, cash and mobile phone message service. An amount of Rs125m was received through SMS services of the four cellular phone service companies operating in the country.
Many overseas Pakistanis sent their donations through debit and credit cards, while many others deposited money in the SBP Nostro account and commercial banks overseas.
Most of the foreign donations, around Rs362m, came from the Pakistanis living in the US, followed by around Rs214m from those living in the UK, while those in Canada donated Rs107m.
Other major donations by the overseas Pakistanis came from the United Arab Emirates (Rs65m), Saudi Arabia and Qatar (around Rs40m each), Switzerland (Rs32m) and others.
Generous contributions were also made by the overseas Pakistanis living in Norway, Turkey, Japan, China, Sweden, Russia, Brazil, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Austria, Brunei, Denmark, the Netherland, Belgium, Finland, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Fiji, Ireland, South Korea, Thailand, Oman, Jordan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Peru, Tunisia and the Philippines.
When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari hailed the contribution from Pakistanis working abroad for the noble cause and said they always came forward to support the country in difficult times.
He announced constitution of an overseas Pakistanis associates committee, which would be mandated to raise fund till the completion of dams. He said the confidence of overseas Pakistanis was boosted after PM Khan assured them of maximum facilitation.
Mr Bukhari pledged to bring in more money from upcoming fundraisers he was scheduled to attend abroad.
Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2018
Great work. Now please donate few hundred billion more.
Around Ruppes 2000 trillion required and 9 trillion collected till date. Long way to go.
One billion PKR = $ 7 million. Needs $14 billion for the dam today. Probably will go up to $30 billion when completed. At this rate when will be have the money?
Good going! The idea of IK works nicely.
I am intrigued by the ‘need’ for making dams at huge cost in funds and environmental impact. It is a much simpler matter to create distributed generation right IN the rivers, and create reservoirs at lower elevations to store water, at much lower cost. The key issue is energy storage !! Some rather simple, low cost, elegant ways exist to do that.
Thank you all the Overseas Pakistanis for the timely help to the countryl.
We in USA will contribute generously knowing that the money will be well spent and not looted like what happened in the past. One thing is for sure that IK is honest and has the best interest of Pakistan
Only 8 billion rupees? $14 billion is needed, so only 1,992 billion rupees more to go at current exchange rate. You can't build such big projects on donations in such a weak economy.
0.40% funds raised already.
good.in this way a nation can be built.a nation can achieve anything it wants."united we achieve"
Just don't forget that the dollar has gone from 103 Rs/USD to 140 Rs/USD. The local donations are 40 short.
That's about USD 7m. USD 14b required to construct only one dam. 7m is 1/2000 of 14b.
With this speed of funds, we will need 154 years to start construction of the dam!
That’s not enough to pay even for the drinking water being consumed by the labours on the dam construction site. Anyways, this cause kept Pakistanis busy for several months. Now population growth will keep us all busy for a couple of months by the time a new ray of hope is engineered in another tunnel.
$ 58million great more will come in coming days.
good start. water is essential to survive any living being which include humans, animals, trees.
May be they should get the right to vote as well.
Good news 0.45 % of Dam find at current rates is ready to go.
Donations are inadequate to fund $14 billion Daimar Bhasa dam.
Every ruppee counts so please donate. By the way, I heard that Zardari, Bilawal, Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif have contributed ZERO ruppees to this dam fund!
How many billion PKR is 14 billion $
Congratulations to the people of Pakistsn in making sincere efforts to build the dam.
So we have arranged for 50 million USD so far ? And we need 14000 million USD ? That's just depressing.
I am waiting for Federal Government to float Dam Bonds into the local and international market.
They need Rs.1,500/- billion till the completion of 2 damn.
By donation we cannot crowd the fund to Rs. 1,500/- billion in short span time.
I disagree to collect money in such a way, It was IK promise to bring the money back and he failed to do so and the robbers are enjoying the party (NS or Zardari)
At this rate how will Pakistan build this dam? We need to be realistic and approach WB or other financial institutions for the money.
Great work. Please use it for the purpose they are collected for . Otherwise trust will go away .
All big projects/ developments start with a small step.CJ and IK have big dreams and the Pakistanis will fulfil these.Everything is achievable if we believe it.
Very commendable.
@AntiCorruptionPakistani, : Provided our people maintain the momentum of donation at same rate/speed. Chances that donations may droop over a period !!
@Syed , 0.32% to be precise.
Good, now only 1393 billion are remaining, we will be there in a few hundred years.
Build the dam on a public private partnership basis, to build and own. Invite investment from Pakistani nationals , in return for life long return. Give sovereign guarentees, legislate to protect the investments.
Kalabagh Dam ?
The numbers are misleading. Most of the overseas Pakistanis have made pledges of continuing and/or scheduled payments. Their pledges won’t reflect in the Dam Fund bank account for a while.
@Justicefirst, Just big words. Not possible for Pakistanis.
Pakistanis paying for corruption.
I will give more soon inshallah.
@Asad, True and yet most of the water in the country goes to these looters fields and industries.
The contributions look even smaller because of the poor exchange rate of the Pakistan currency . And the exchange rate is expected to fall further due to IMF instructions.
Apart from collecting funds, another motive of the Govt is also being achieved that is creating the awareness amongst masses on the issue, and this is more important than the funds itself, otherwise, the situation would face similar consequences like Kalabagh Dam.
@Asif Lalani, Our current GDP is US$300 billion and with change of clean and focused government,Our economy will rise by at least 10% each thus US$30 billion in first year,we can eadily allocate US$ 2 Billion each year for the dam for next 5-7 years. We can discuss the progress after one year and it is possible for Pakistanis.My dear Indian.
Where is the contribution from Nawaz and Zardari? Whatever happened to the promise to bring the money back within 100 days? You only need these two to return the looted money and all the dams will be complete.
Enough money to build a hospital
If you can collect 20 to 25%. The rest can be borrowed from international funds
Much better option would have been population control or stabilisation.
IK CJP and likes should understand we don't need patriotism, valor and unity to build dams. We need lot of money to do that. This can't be achieved through donations but with the right allies and friends by your side.
@Tamza: Then the power to control "Distribution" is lost ...
@RAJA CHILL, Did you contribute or not?
That is just over 7 million dollars. You need 1000 times that amount to build a dam. PM was asking every Pakistani expat to contribute 1000 dollars each.
Sorry to say, but Technically this can be called Negative collection. per month Collection is not even Interest per month leave the EMI! in other view Cost of Dam might have increased much more due to Rs fell (leaving even other factors aside ). So maybe we can say that money which needed before the collection was much lesser than the money needed now.
That’s $65 million against an estimated cost cost of $15 billion which will probably rise to $20 billion once the actual construction kicks off. Evokes images of Don Quixote tilting against windmills. We’d probably save more water curbing consumption in official and private mansions. In short, calculate the opportunity cost in terms of pollution, water borne diseases, arsenic poisoning, deprivation in poor urban areas and for poor farmers and price water consumption accordingly on a progressive scale. That will ensure a just and adequate distribution rather than destroying ecosystems and creating huge structures in earthquake-prone areas.
can we atleast start the project with the money at hand.. There are certain things that Pakistanis expect their government to do. Our infrastructure is vitally important. Putting people back to work with construction is important. Our roads, our bridges, our sewers, our waterways, our dams - this is what makes our country so special and vialbe.. good luck
Last month I asked a question, and I ask it again - what happens if the money falls short and dam cannot be built? Will the money be returned back?
@Syed , if you had given it to the Chinese they would have returned you 20%.
I am one of the overseas Pakistanis! We are asked to make sacrifices alone. Nobody comes to help us when our investments are robbed in Pakistan. It should be a two way traffic.
Good work. Dam building construction is good. However first of all the challenge lies in fixing quick solution to Pakistan's water crisis.
1) Link all the rivers of Pakistan. This will curb the water crisis at least by 80%. 2) Dig new canals and make water available to the deprived areas. 3) The last and least preference must be given to Dams. One Dam for next 5 years is good enough, however the top 2 points must be implemented quickly.
@Alla Bux, If you spend even 7 billiion in linking the major rivers, at least 80% of water needs of the people are met....
Good. This is proving to be even better than CPEC
Linking of rivers will help curb floods, save water, irrigate new lands and solve water crisis to a great extent....
@Chi Paak, in 14 Billion USD equals to PKR 2 Trillion and 100 Billion. Figured out as 2,100,000,000,000 at the rate of 150/USD by Dec 2018 Currency rate. As of now donated 8 billion PKR equals to USD 53.33 Millions. Therefore the amount donated is 0.038% of required amount of USD 14 Billion ( I dont know how much is project value but I guess it is 14 Billion)
Very good news so now we can built dam in few weeks and water shortage will be solved . Please overseas donate more specially from USA and UK overseas as they earn more money there as they keep money under pillows due to tax fidling .
@Ahmed, "At this rate how will Pakistan build this dam? We need to be realistic and approach WB or other financial institutions for the money." WB and ADB were approached by PPP and PML-N for Diamer Bhasha but since it is in disputed area, they refused funding without NOC from India. Pakistan tten tried to include this in CPEC but the financing terms offered by China for this project were so onerous that Pakistan backed out. In the meantime, the PTI government has cut tge amount allocated to making dams in the PSDP from the level qllocated by PML-N.
It is for the Noble cause. I am interested to know how much has been contributed by personally Imran Khan, Asif Zardari family, Sahrif family, Chaudhry family, Ministers, member parliament's, industrialists etc.
@Ahmed, Well said.What you said is only a viable mean of finance to such a big project. Look at the donation collected so far is 0.040% of total requirements of 14b USD. It looks all childish play. Patriotism and playing for galleries is one thing and practical implementation of big dream needs a practical and professional approach. I guess, people sitting in government are wise enough to know this.
How much have the politicians, civil servants, Police and army officers contributed? Why always ask civilians to do sacrifice?
This collection is inadequate to fund a dam. What Pakistan can do is utilize this amount effectively to improve its existing water management system so that wastage is minimized and better distribution of water is achieved.
Good job pakistanis in the next 20 years there will be a dam....
@RAJA CHILL, let me correct its 14 trillion Pakistani Rupees required not 2000 trillion.....guide me if i am wrong
Just look at the disparity and the generosity of the two groups.
Overseas Pakistanis, which are estimate between 1 to 1.5 million in total worl-wide contributed over 13% of the total amount.
Yet the locals, who will be directly effected or benefit from the damn, gave the other 87 %.
Considering the total population of Pakistan at around 200 million, it is very interesting to see who has more concerns for the country. The 0.05% of the population which lives outside the country, verses 99.5% which should be more willing to give for this important project, rather than just whining about what the government isn't doing for them, or how bad things are in the country!
@Markhor , I will donate. Waiting for fund raising campaign in India.
Industrialist shall be asked to build and generate cheap hydel electricity for their industries otherwise they would steal the electricity build on the common people donations and no electricity would be available for household as usual.
Ask China to help?
PML-N people are not donating any money for the dams , but would be the top beneficiaries in the end by stealing the same electricity for their commercial and industrial complexes as usual.
@Justicefirst, Sir, state of Maharashtra has GDP of 390 billion $ in 2018 and population of 112 millions. And still they find difficult to fund projects worth 500 millions$. So just figure out if it is as easy as you want to believe. I am not against your faith in completing this Dam project by crowd funding and also govt. help. I am highly skeptical about it. Good luck.
@Chi Paak, Very simple. Multiply 14 by 144 and you will get the answer. If you can fast track donations you should be able to reach your target in less than 50 years.
@FARRUKH,
U have Chinese by your side and perhaps saudis too .
Ask them to help and take help if their terms are acceptable to you .
I say to all those pessimistic people, be positive and appreciate the initiative taken by both honerable CJP and PM Imran Khan to build Bhasha Dam. There is no doubt, we have three major and urgent problems to address and contribute positively - 1. Corruption, 2. Shortage of water and other resources and, 3. Increased population growth rate. Let's focus on these key issues and do our utmost best to contribute and support them without being nitpicking and negative. We all have to come out of our comfort ZONES!
At least work could be started on site with little money. Govt should introduce private public partnership to raise funds.
A very good begining. Thanks CJP and PM IK.
Regardless the amount collected so far, this is a positive initiative. Thus can also be called as a nit political decision as well because CJoP never acknowledged that these dam initiatives were taken by the PMLN.
It reminds me of a joke...how many pakistanis does it take to change a light bulb ...one man changes the light bulb and rest of the country goes around to collect the funds
This number doesn't reflect oversees Pakistanis who asked their relatives to donate on their behalf rather than making a direct payment via credit cards or other sources to Govt account. I personally donated Rs. 100,000 by asking my father to make a deposit on my behalf.
I appreciate our PM & CJ, but this could be the biggest scam in the history of Pakistan. After all the donations, if the dam is not built.....no one will ever help the country. We still need to see results from PTI - for now its all talk. If any foreign power attacks, all the donations would be diverted to feed the services and there goes the dam project.
We all work hard for our money and need to be sure. IK is a great leader, but he is not playing cricket !!
@RAJA CHILL,
Usual trolls are so obsessed about us that they have forgotten all about home.
According to a government report earlier this year, India is facing its worst-ever water crisis, with some 600 million people affected. The report said the crisis was "only going to get worse" in the coming years and warned that 21 cities were likely to run out of groundwater by 2020.
A long way to go but a very noble beginning at the initiative of CJP. But it is a well.known fact that the final cost may escalate to the extent where it becomes a non ending campsign.. But well beginning is half done
How much time to collect US$ 14 Billions as donations by Non residents Pakistanis. By that time the cost of the project/dam increases by more than double.
@RAJA CHILL, Chinese proverb, ‘ A journey of 1000 miles begins with one step’. Take heart, collecting $7 million is a big achievement. As funds grow, people will donate more over the yesrs. By then government will be in better economic position to contribute $6/7 billion. People and business will do the rest. Sikhs in Canada contributed $50 thousand towards the dam.
@Alla Bux, Its an initiative. No harm in it. This could be used as seed capital for project financing.
7 billion are peanuts for the construction of dams.It is not feasible to construct dams like this.
@Alla Bux, The total funds collected is 8.46 billion PKR which roughly sums up to $61 million. Looks like there is still a lot more.
I am a true supporter of IK but i disagree with him on donations. He needs to get this money from corrupt leaders like NS and Zardari...period...no other solution...
Are the overseas pakistanis are still non fillers?
@Justicefirst, good you are optimistic sir... 10 percent annual growth rate is an ambitious target.. All the best....
@bhaRAT©, yes india is facing a drought even with hundreds of dams.... The point is inspite of having hundreds of dams... It is lesson for Pakistan to build more dams and faster...
Each drop of water make up the whole sea. Lets hope for the best.
@RAJA CHILL, Yes I too want to contribute.
This in about 3 months! A great start. Dams will happen.