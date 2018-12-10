Balochistan voices concern over its share in CPEC projects

QUETTA: The Baloch­istan government has expressed concern over the dismal share of the province in development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that during the last five years only two projects — ­­Gwadar port and Hubco coal-based power plant — have been approved for the province.

Even these two projects did not directly benefit the people of Balochistan, a spokesman for the Balochistan government said on Sunday.

The spokesman said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani had been making efforts to obtain due share of the province in the CPEC-related projects. He said that an important meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the CPEC was expected to be held in China during the current month in which the CM and federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar were expected to participate.

“The chief minister has expressed his desire that major share of Balochistan must be ensured in the projects to be approved in the JCC meeting,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the Planning Commission would not ignore the desire of the province and would not repeat mistakes made in the past. He said the Balo­ch­istan government would observe the Planning Com­mission’s proceedings in connection with the JCC meeting.

The spokesman said that the provincial government would make final decision about attending the JCC meeting after observing the attitude of the Planning Commission and receiving the JCC meeting agenda.

He said that the provincial government had voiced serious concern over denying Balochistan its due share in CPEC-related projects at a meeting held here a few days ago to review the pace of work on the projects in the province. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Alyani.

