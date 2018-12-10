DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No injustice to be done during anti-encroachment drive: PM

Habib Khan GhoriUpdated December 10, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan says federal government will stand by victims. — File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan says federal government will stand by victims. — File photo

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no injustice would be done with anyone in the name of operation against encroachments.

The federal government wanted to provide homes to the homeless and if injustice had been done to anyone during the anti-encroachment drive, it would stand by the victims, he said during his visit to Karachi on Sunday.

During the daylong visit, the prime minister met business leaders as well as key politicians, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail briefed Mr Khan on the law and order situation and the possible fallout of the ongoing operation against encroachments.

On a query from the prime minister, the chief minister told him [PM] that “the provinces can work with the federal government as long as each recognises its constitutional jurisdiction”. He said the federation needed to fulfil its commitment on the K-IV and KCR projects.

Mr Khan said that during his party’s last tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the federal government used to launch projects of electricity and gas in that province.

The chief minister told him that the federal government was more than welcome to do launch projects in Sindh as these items fell in the federal domain and asked him to spend more on electricity and gas projects in the province.

After the conclusion of Mr Khan’s visit, Governor Ismail told newsmen that injustice had been done with the poor under the cover of the Supreme Court’s order against encroachments and “we will request the chief justice to stop this operation”.

Mr Ismail said there was no tension between Sindh and the federation. The chief minister was heard attentively.

He said ongoing projects in Sindh were part of the NFC Award. “We have decided to summon a meeting in Islamabad for considering the K-IV water project.”

In reply to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf or the federal government had no link with the operation against encroachments.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Mian shah hussain
Dec 10, 2018 08:45am

Being poor should not be a licence to encroach state land.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 10, 2018 08:59am

Another U-turn!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reforms for progress

Reforms for progress

Turning wishes into reality depends on sound advice, legal reforms and abandoning the collision course.

Editorial

Updated December 10, 2018

Squabbling within cabinet

IT is somewhere between open warfare and stealthy attacks, but the squabbling between federal cabinet members and ...
Updated December 10, 2018

People bomb

THE problem may take as much time to resolve as the nearly 2m currently pending court cases in Pakistan, but...
December 10, 2018

Thalassaemia risk

A LARGE part of what troubles the healthcare sector in Pakistan is the lack of consistency. One reminder of this was...
Updated December 09, 2018

Missing roadmap

THE wide-ranging questions covered familiar topics, but the scattershot responses were a missed opportunity. In an...
December 09, 2018

Exchange rate blues

IT was never going to be an easy promise to live up to, but since the government has committed itself to ensuring ...
December 09, 2018

Shafiuddin Ashraf

IN the passing of Shafiuddin Ashraf, the media community has lost a committed and outspoken trade unionist who ...