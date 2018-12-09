Two Chinese nationals arrested in raid at illegal alcohol factory in Islamabad

Two Chinese nationals were arrested by police after a raid at an illegal alcohol factory in Islamabad's sector F-10/4 area, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The two suspects were producing as well as selling alcohol of various brands. ─ Photo courtesy of Islamabad Police

Large quantities of beer of various brands, as well as machinery to brew the alcohol were recovered from the house where the manufacturing unit had been established.

The two suspects were producing as well as selling alcohol of various brands, the police spokesperson told DawnNewsTV. They were arrested after they failed to present a licence or permit to run the brewery.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the duo under Section 3/4 of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance 1979 at the Shalimar police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waqaruddin Syed congratulated the police team that carried out the raid on Saturday over their performance.

He directed all officers to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers and added that such individuals, who are set on disrupting the peace in society, should not be dealt with leniently.