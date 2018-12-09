DAWN.COM

Two Chinese nationals arrested in raid at illegal alcohol factory in Islamabad

Shakeel QararUpdated December 09, 2018

Large quantities of beer of various brands, as well as machinery to brew the alcohol were recovered from the house where the manufacturing unit had been established. — Photo courtesy of Islamabad Police
Two Chinese nationals were arrested by police after a raid at an illegal alcohol factory in Islamabad's sector F-10/4 area, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The two suspects were producing as well as selling alcohol of various brands. ─ Photo courtesy of Islamabad Police
Large quantities of beer of various brands, as well as machinery to brew the alcohol were recovered from the house where the manufacturing unit had been established.

The two suspects were producing as well as selling alcohol of various brands, the police spokesperson told DawnNewsTV. They were arrested after they failed to present a licence or permit to run the brewery.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the duo under Section 3/4 of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance 1979 at the Shalimar police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waqaruddin Syed congratulated the police team that carried out the raid on Saturday over their performance.

He directed all officers to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers and added that such individuals, who are set on disrupting the peace in society, should not be dealt with leniently.

Gin
Dec 09, 2018 06:45pm

Chinese are untouchable in Pakistan and are above the Law

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Dec 09, 2018 06:49pm

Long live ICT police.

Ayaan
Dec 09, 2018 07:09pm

Who help them to import such machinery in Pakistan

Zahir
Dec 09, 2018 07:10pm

Pakistan government will let them go, when China sends a message.

Zohra
Dec 09, 2018 07:11pm

What about the status of these Chinese working, had legal visa or illegal. And how dare they were making alcohol.

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Dec 09, 2018 07:17pm

Will Police dare to arrest those who bought these drinks from Chinese or just limit to arresting Chinese? As per low both sellers and buyers are to punished. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

rafeeq
Dec 09, 2018 07:17pm

Chinese think they can get away with it

kamal
Dec 09, 2018 07:21pm

What were Chinese nationals doing in Islamabad? Are they staying legally in the country? What brought them here? What kind of visa do they have? These questions need to be answered first.

