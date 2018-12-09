DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiri fighters in 18-hour-long gunbattle

APUpdated December 09, 2018

Email

Indian policemen walk past the houses damaged in a gunbattle in the Mujagund area some 25 Kilometers from Srinagar. ─ AP
Indian policemen walk past the houses damaged in a gunbattle in the Mujagund area some 25 Kilometers from Srinagar. ─ AP

Indian troops killed three suspected Kashmiri fighters in the outskirts of occupied Kashmir's main city, ending a nearly 18-hour-long gunbattle, officials said on Sunday.

Indian paramilitary spokesman Sanjay Sharma said the three fighters were killed on Sunday in the outskirts of Srinagar. Two police officials and a soldier were wounded, he said.

Sharma said Indian troops had laid a siege around a neighborhood on Saturday on a tip that fighters were hiding there.

The fighting sparked anti-India protests and clashes as residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the fighters.

Indian forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported injured.

Residents said Indian forces blew up at least five houses with explosives during the fighting, a common tactic employed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The Afghanisation of politics

The Afghanisation of politics

As the government stumbles from crisis to crisis it’s increasingly hard to figure out what this was and is all about.

Opinion

Hybrid warfare

Hybrid warfare

The objective may not be to secure an adversary’s immediate defeat, but to erode its morale.

Editorial

December 09, 2018

Missing roadmap

THE wide-ranging questions covered familiar topics, but the scattershot responses were a missed opportunity. In an...
December 09, 2018

Exchange rate blues

IT was never going to be an easy promise to live up to, but since the government has committed itself to ensuring ...
December 09, 2018

Shafiuddin Ashraf

IN the passing of Shafiuddin Ashraf, the media community has lost a committed and outspoken trade unionist who ...
December 08, 2018

The civilian ‘page’

THE ‘same-page’ mantra has returned with force as the PTI-led federal government struggles to find its feet and...
December 08, 2018

Trade with India

AS both Pakistan and India continue to trade barbs and engage in a Twitter war, a powerful reality in their equation...
December 08, 2018

Fight against TB

DESPITE being eliminated or drastically reduced in several high-income countries — largely due to the prevalence ...