Veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez will be leading the Lahore Qalandars in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

An announcement in this regard was made via Twitter on Sunday.

Hafeez thanked Qalandars owner Rana Fawad and the team's management, adding that he was hopeful that together they would get the desired results this season.

The fourth edition of PSL is expected to kick off in February 2019.