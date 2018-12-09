'We want to promote and protect investment': PM Khan assures Karachi businessmen
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday for a day-long visit during which he met with various members of the business community to seek their advice and assured them of the government's commitment to "promote and protect investment in the country".
Khan was received at the airport by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The two held a one-on-one meeting, during which they discussed matters related to the political situation and ongoing development projects, Radio Pakistan reported.
A Pakistan Stock Exchange delegation led by PSX Chairman Sulaiman Mehdi also called on the prime minister today and discussed matters related to the economy.
Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque and Iftikhar Durrani were also in attendance.
The premier was briefed regarding the issues faced by the stock market and brokers. Khan gave the assurance that necessary steps were being taken to bring stability to the market.
"The [incumbent] government has brought a different mindset. We want to ensure promulgation of businesses and investment and want to offer protection for the same. We want to bring stability to the market. This is why I have come to you for advice," the prime minister was quoted as saying.
"There is a lot of investment being made in the country by investors abroad. Pakistan has a lot of potential for investment," he added.
The delegation congratulated Prime Minister Khan on assuming office and appreciated the government's efforts to bring financial stability to the country.
During the meeting, both sides agreed on the need for the government to broaden the tax base and for PSX to make better use of IT in the stock market. They also concurred on the need to put a stop to illegal transactions.
The delegation pledged its full support for the government's fiscal policy and presented its recommendations for continued financial stability in the country.
The premier also met with a delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The delegation comprised prominent businessmen including Siraj Qasim Teli, Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Agar, Shamim Firpo, and Junaid Ismail Makda.
According to PTI's official Twitter account, Khan also met officials of the city's traders association, "who discussed with him the problems they currently face". Finance Minister Umar and other ministers were also present during the meeting.
The premier during his visit is expected to receive briefings and exchange ideas about provincial development projects, citizens' problems, the anti-encroachment drive in the city and other affairs.
He is expected to also consult party leaders on the above-mentioned and other important matters.
This is his second visit to the city since his election.
PM Khan in Karachi to meet MQM who have threatened to part ways with PTI if they are not taken seriously. Rest is just the cover to look nice. All the best dear IK THE ONLY HOPE FOR THE COUNTRY
Welcome to mini-Pakistan, my man.
How many time did Nawaz Sharif visited Karachi(the financial capital of Pakistan) in his tenure as PM? For NS the capital is Lahore and Pakistan is Punjab because of him whole country was not united as he promoted provincialism Instead of nationalism
Why not the CM... work together not only with your team!!!!
PM Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi THE GREAT Zindabad
Please solve water problem of Karachi.
We are lucky to have an honest and sincere leader.
Good that something is happening.
Only one day to visit the largest city the country?? It does not seem that PM is spending sufficient time to understand the problems the city has faced due to neglect from previous governments.
MQM have again started blackmailing tactics they do with every government. I bet they have made a deal with Zardari and soon they will receive money from Zardari and leave PTI govt on Altaf Hussain Advise.
Out of more than 100 days in office, he has visited Karachi only twice? It seems like he has spent more time in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Beijing than in Karachi, the city that has carried Pakistan on its shoulders for over 70 years, and has been neglected by each and every regime this country has seen. I had high hopes for Imran. Unfortunately, the trend of neglecting Karachi continues.
Did he see dr aamir liaquat this time???
Solve Pakistan quarters and Martin quarters issue Talk to aamir liaqat.
With the PPP government at the helm in Sindh, I don't see much that Imran Khan can do for Karachi. And, his not meeting the Sindh Chief Minister surely reveals the lack of any rapport between the central government and the PPP government in Sindh.
PM Khan must invite all US, European & rich ASEAN country Business men / Women for a 3 day Business meet in Pakistan. The 3 day Business meet should be held with lavish feasts, Wine & all IT facilities for the Businessmen & Women. There must be lobbies where the local Pakistani Businessmen & the outsiders can sit discuss & enter into JV's. On the last day the PM must set up a meeting with all the Business men / Business Women & ask them for a written commitment on investments in Pakistan. This is how Overseas funds will flow into Pakistan.
MQM is one big reason that most investers are not going to Karachi to invest! They want 50% of the investment! When will this stop!
Good point! I noticed the glaring absence of the CM. There was no mention of him at all, either receiving the PM on arrival at the airport, or in any of the meetings.This only proves what I had commented in these columns earlier. He hates IK and the PTI, because he is an out and out PPP man. That is okay for the province to have affiliation with a different party as compared to the center, but protocol demands he show respect tot he country's premier!
Ik should enlist morad ali Shah in Karachi and have working relationship to solve water and sewage isdues... he is dedicated and educated guy I am sure he will cooperative his other options are not good...people of sindh and Karachi deserve to get services ...Karachi is a jewel of pakistan and it needs restoration