'We want to promote and protect investment': PM Khan assures Karachi businessmen

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday for a day-long visit during which he met with various members of the business community to seek their advice and assured them of the government's commitment to "promote and protect investment in the country".

Khan was received at the airport by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The two held a one-on-one meeting, during which they discussed matters related to the political situation and ongoing development projects, Radio Pakistan reported.

A Pakistan Stock Exchange delegation led by PSX Chairman Sulaiman Mehdi also called on the prime minister today and discussed matters related to the economy.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Hussain, and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque and Iftikhar Durrani were also in attendance.

The premier was briefed regarding the issues faced by the stock market and brokers. Khan gave the assurance that necessary steps were being taken to bring stability to the market.

"The [incumbent] government has brought a different mindset. We want to ensure promulgation of businesses and investment and want to offer protection for the same. We want to bring stability to the market. This is why I have come to you for advice," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

"There is a lot of investment being made in the country by investors abroad. Pakistan has a lot of potential for investment," he added.

The delegation congratulated Prime Minister Khan on assuming office and appreciated the government's efforts to bring financial stability to the country.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the need for the government to broaden the tax base and for PSX to make better use of IT in the stock market. They also concurred on the need to put a stop to illegal transactions.

The delegation pledged its full support for the government's fiscal policy and presented its recommendations for continued financial stability in the country.

The premier also met with a delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The delegation comprised prominent businessmen including Siraj Qasim Teli, Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Agar, Shamim Firpo, and Junaid Ismail Makda.

According to PTI's official Twitter account, Khan also met officials of the city's traders association, "who discussed with him the problems they currently face". Finance Minister Umar and other ministers were also present during the meeting.

The premier during his visit is expected to receive briefings and exchange ideas about provincial development projects, citizens' problems, the anti-encroachment drive in the city and other affairs.

He is expected to also consult party leaders on the above-mentioned and other important matters.

This is his second visit to the city since his election.