PM Khan arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated December 09, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan made his second visit to Karachi on Sunday. ─ AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday for a day-long visit during which he is expected to meet Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmakers, members of the business community, and other delegations.

Khan was received at the airport by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. The two held a one-on-one meeting, during which they discussed matters related to the political situation and ongoing development projects, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the trip, the premier will be briefed on and exchange ideas about development projects in the province, problems faced by the business community and citizens, Karachi's anti-encroachment drive, and other affairs.

Prime Minister Khan is expected to consult party leaders on important matters. This is his second visit to the city since his election.

