DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Salman Sufi selected as member of international council tackling violence against women

Dawn.comDecember 09, 2018

Email

Salman Sufi, an international public policy and gender reforms specialist, acknowledges that women experience the world differently in Pakistani society. ─ File photo
Salman Sufi, an international public policy and gender reforms specialist, acknowledges that women experience the world differently in Pakistani society. ─ File photo

International public policy and gender reforms specialist Salman Sufi announced on Sunday that he has been chosen as an inaugural member of the international Vital Voices Solidarity Council (VVSC).

The VVSC "is a unique endeavour bringing together men who are allies in the fight to raise global awareness on behalf of women and girls around the world."

The VVSC seeks to focus on "human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual violence and harmful practices, and engaging boys and men in meaningful conversations about masculinity."

Additionally, the council seeks to identify and nominate men to receive the annual Solidarity Award which will be presented in New York City on International Human Rights Day.

Sufi, the former director general of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit and a former member of the Special Monitoring Unit (SMU), tweeted the news, saying that he was honoured to have been chosen as one of 12 men from around the world who will work to end violence against women.

"In the conservative Pakistani society, women experience the world differently," Sufi was quoted as saying on the VVSC website.

Sufi is responsible for the establishment of a survivor service model which has gained international attention – the Violence Against Women Centres (VAWC) — as a part of the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act.

The VAWCs offer first aid, medical and forensic assistance, police reporting and investigation, legal aid and post-trauma rehabilitation. According to Sufi, the VAWC must be seen as "a statement from Pakistan to its women that violence is no longer acceptable".

"Our women’s lives shall no longer be outlined by the atrocities committed against them, but through their achievements as empowered and equal citizens of Pakistan," he had said.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The Afghanisation of politics

The Afghanisation of politics

As the government stumbles from crisis to crisis it’s increasingly hard to figure out what this was and is all about.

Opinion

Hybrid warfare

Hybrid warfare

The objective may not be to secure an adversary’s immediate defeat, but to erode its morale.

Editorial

December 09, 2018

Missing roadmap

THE wide-ranging questions covered familiar topics, but the scattershot responses were a missed opportunity. In an...
December 09, 2018

Exchange rate blues

IT was never going to be an easy promise to live up to, but since the government has committed itself to ensuring ...
December 09, 2018

Shafiuddin Ashraf

IN the passing of Shafiuddin Ashraf, the media community has lost a committed and outspoken trade unionist who ...
December 08, 2018

The civilian ‘page’

THE ‘same-page’ mantra has returned with force as the PTI-led federal government struggles to find its feet and...
December 08, 2018

Trade with India

AS both Pakistan and India continue to trade barbs and engage in a Twitter war, a powerful reality in their equation...
December 08, 2018

Fight against TB

DESPITE being eliminated or drastically reduced in several high-income countries — largely due to the prevalence ...