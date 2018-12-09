President Alvi urges citizens to play their part in fight against corruption

President Arif Alvi in a message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day on Sunday called upon all citizens to contribute towards eliminating corruption and paving the way for economic growth and prosperity.

Alvi recalled that International Anti-Corruption Day was observed due to the 2003 ratification of the United Nations Convention against Corruption which sought to raise public awareness about financial crimes.

"This day serves as a reminder not only to the people of Pakistan but also to the citizens of all nations around the globe about the harmful effects of corruption," he explained.

Describing corruption as "a major hindrance against development and prosperity", the president said that it hurt business and the economy, which "in turn sabotages the prosperity of the nation".

"Corrupted economies remain unable to function properly because corruption prevents free functioning of the natural laws of the economy. As a result, corruption in a nation's political and economic operations causes its entire society to suffer," he added.

Billions of rupees in public funds are lost annually to corruption, directly affecting "the ability of the government to provide even proper basic services to the public", the president said.

"NAB being the apex anti-corruption agency of Pakistan has been mandated to keep this menace in check as well as to create awareness among the public at large about corruption," Alvi said, noting that the "sheer scale of this challenge calls for combined efforts to confront it head on".

Although the government is committed to eradicating this menace, he said, NAB alone cannot win this fight.

He called upon and urged all segments of society to unite in bringing out changes in attitude and contribute towards efforts in putting an end to corruption to support economic growth in order to bring prosperity.

