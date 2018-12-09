DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

President Alvi urges citizens to play their part in fight against corruption

Dawn.comUpdated December 09, 2018

Email

President Arif Alvi calls upon citizens to play their part in the fight against corruption, saying that NAB alone cannot win this fight. ─ DawnNewsTV
President Arif Alvi calls upon citizens to play their part in the fight against corruption, saying that NAB alone cannot win this fight. ─ DawnNewsTV

President Arif Alvi in a message on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day on Sunday called upon all citizens to contribute towards eliminating corruption and paving the way for economic growth and prosperity.

Alvi recalled that International Anti-Corruption Day was observed due to the 2003 ratification of the United Nations Convention against Corruption which sought to raise public awareness about financial crimes.

"This day serves as a reminder not only to the people of Pakistan but also to the citizens of all nations around the globe about the harmful effects of corruption," he explained.

Describing corruption as "a major hindrance against development and prosperity", the president said that it hurt business and the economy, which "in turn sabotages the prosperity of the nation".

"Corrupted economies remain unable to function properly because corruption prevents free functioning of the natural laws of the economy. As a result, corruption in a nation's political and economic operations causes its entire society to suffer," he added.

Billions of rupees in public funds are lost annually to corruption, directly affecting "the ability of the government to provide even proper basic services to the public", the president said.

"NAB being the apex anti-corruption agency of Pakistan has been mandated to keep this menace in check as well as to create awareness among the public at large about corruption," Alvi said, noting that the "sheer scale of this challenge calls for combined efforts to confront it head on".

Although the government is committed to eradicating this menace, he said, NAB alone cannot win this fight.

He called upon and urged all segments of society to unite in bringing out changes in attitude and contribute towards efforts in putting an end to corruption to support economic growth in order to bring prosperity.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 09, 2018 12:09pm

Pray, do tell the citizens of your country which organization among the many at different levels and positions involved in ruling the country is free from corruption? How can we ensure that the country is cleared of this mess and what is the present government doing to achieve that objective?

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 09, 2018 12:14pm

Dr. Ali is the most honest person in Pakistan. He is determined to make Pakistan corruption free in 5 years.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The Afghanisation of politics

The Afghanisation of politics

As the government stumbles from crisis to crisis it’s increasingly hard to figure out what this was and is all about.

Opinion

Hybrid warfare

Hybrid warfare

The objective may not be to secure an adversary’s immediate defeat, but to erode its morale.

Editorial

December 09, 2018

Missing roadmap

THE wide-ranging questions covered familiar topics, but the scattershot responses were a missed opportunity. In an...
December 09, 2018

Exchange rate blues

IT was never going to be an easy promise to live up to, but since the government has committed itself to ensuring ...
December 09, 2018

Shafiuddin Ashraf

IN the passing of Shafiuddin Ashraf, the media community has lost a committed and outspoken trade unionist who ...
December 08, 2018

The civilian ‘page’

THE ‘same-page’ mantra has returned with force as the PTI-led federal government struggles to find its feet and...
December 08, 2018

Trade with India

AS both Pakistan and India continue to trade barbs and engage in a Twitter war, a powerful reality in their equation...
December 08, 2018

Fight against TB

DESPITE being eliminated or drastically reduced in several high-income countries — largely due to the prevalence ...