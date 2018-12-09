DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 injured in blast at Milad gathering in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area

Dawn.comUpdated December 09, 2018

Email

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation into the incident is underway. —DawnNewsTV

At least six people were injured in a blast which occurred in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area late on Saturday night, DawnNewsTV reported.

The blast reportedly targeted a Mehfil-i-Milad being held near the Perfume Chowk in Block 18 area of the neighbourhood. SSP East Azfar Mahesar told Dawn that unidentified attackers riding a motorcycle reportedly hurled a cracker near the venue and fled.

Following the blast, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where the condition of two was said to be critical who were later shifted to Jinnah hospital.

Rescue services rushing to the location of the blast. —Dawn.com
Rescue services rushing to the location of the blast. —Dawn.com

IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and MQM leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan were present at the event at the time of the blast but remained unhurt.

Police, however, mentioned that the gathering was arranged without taking prior permission from relevant authorities.

Soon after the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah telephoned Khawaja Izhar and Faisal Subzwari and inquired about the incident.

Khawaja Izhar informed the chief minister that his driver and Khalid Maqbool's coordinator were among those injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam has sought a report from the SSP East.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility from any group.

Last month, two teenagers were killed while eight others injured in an explosion in Quaidabad area of the metropolis.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 08, 2018

The civilian ‘page’

THE ‘same-page’ mantra has returned with force as the PTI-led federal government struggles to find its feet and...
December 08, 2018

Trade with India

AS both Pakistan and India continue to trade barbs and engage in a Twitter war, a powerful reality in their equation...
December 08, 2018

Fight against TB

DESPITE being eliminated or drastically reduced in several high-income countries — largely due to the prevalence ...
December 07, 2018

Electoral hurdles

ELECTORAL assessments about the July polls have done little to dissipate the misgivings that continue to persist ...
Updated December 07, 2018

Breaking treaties

Mike Pompeo’s statement in Brussels serves only to draw attention to US' own questionable record in upholding treaties.
December 07, 2018

Education in Sindh

EARLIER this week, the provincial education department informed the Sindh High Court that 11,850 primary schools out...